Class 1A Dwight Regional

Lexington was hamstrung from the beginning and the Minutemen simply could not keep up with Cornerstone Christian Academy in their first-round game of the Class 1A Dwight Regional Tuesday night.

The Minutemen, with two key players in street clothes due to injuries, saw their season end with a 58-38 loss to the Cyclones at Kresl Memorial Gymnasium.

Lexington had some momentum coming into the regional, but a lot was lost when Trevor Keagle suffered an injury over the weekend and was on crutches on the bench. Tate Walcott, who has missed a good part of the season, was also sitting in street clothes, leaving head coach Rob Haslett limited in his choices of players.

The fundamentally sound Cyclones proved difficult to handle as they were able to pick away at Lexington’s defense and limit the Minutemen scoring chances.

CCA got on top quickly when Alec Anderson hit a 3-pointer 22 seconds into the game. The Cyclones led the rest of the way.

Jacob Devore had a chance to tie it with 5:24 left in the opening period but he missed the free throw on the three-point play, leaving LHS back 3-2.

The Cornerstone lead was 8-4 after Andrew Olson scored in the paint for Lexington, but the Cyclones got a three-point play from Sam Patterson, a 3-pointer from Cassidy Jean and another three-point play from Zach Wolfe in a span of 1:15 to take a 17-4 advantage.

Although Evan Birkenbeil drilled a long trey at the end of the first quarter, the 17-7 deficit was as close as Lexington could get the rest of the way.

CCA wasn’t exactly pulling away, but the Minutemen weren’t able to really close the gap. About the only time Lexington showed it might turn momentum came after Ben Peacock connected for 3 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

This made it 41-28, but the Minutemen were unable to get any closer, even though the opportunities were there for a rally.

Olson finished with 10 points for the Minutemen (9-20). Devore had 7, including draining a 3-pointer at the end of the game, and Jacob Garner and Peacock each scored 6 points. Birkenbeil and Brian Bell added 3 points apiece with Josh Hardman scoring 2 and Kaden Tolan adding 1 point.

CCA was led by Joe Kaufman with 20 points. Wolfe added 11 for the Cyclones, who will meet St. Anne in the second semifinal Wednesday night. The first semi will pit host Dwight against top-seed gardner-South Wilmington.