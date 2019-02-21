Class 1A regional game between Ridgeview and Flanagan-Cornell

Ridgeview will be playing for its fifth straight regional championship and seventh in eight years after upsetting favored Flanagan-Cornell 43-34 in the semifinal round of the Class 1A Grant Park Regional Wednesday night.

The Mustangs will take on the host Dragons, a 59-57 winner over Tri-Point on Tuesday, in Friday’s final. The winner advances to the Ridgeview Sectional.

Ridgeview got out to an early lead and held the the Falcons to single digits in the first half. The Mustangs weren’t burning up the nets, but held leads of 8-5 and 17-8 after the first two quarters.

Flanagan-Cornell tried to rally in the second half, outscoring Ridgeview 16-11 in the third to make it a 28-24 game heading into the fourth quarter.

Ironically, the Falcons were hanging close without top-scorer Jeremy Durdan doing much. Durdan finally found his range in the fourth with nine points.

Ridgeview was still able to outscore Flanagan-Cornell in the last stanza 15-10 to secure the victory.

Ryan Parker had a big game for the Mustangs with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Levi Zimmerman and Tristan Campbell each had 9 points while Garrett Stevens added 4, Nick Boyd had 3, Reese Ramirez scored 2 points and Tucker Maupin added 1 point.

Karson Kimpling paced Flanagan-Cornell with 17 points and Durdan added 12. Isaac Weber chipped in 3 points and Tyler Harms had 2 points.