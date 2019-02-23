Hawks not in synch against Clinton

It was not the game Prairie Central head coach Darin Bazzell was hoping to get from his team on Senior Night. He was not a happy camper during the game and afterward, but he was ready to turn the corner.

“Hopefully, we can put this in the rearview mirror and forget about it. If not, we’ll be one and done,” Bazzell said.

Getting “this one” behind them means the Hawks will need forget about dropping a 50-42 decision to Clinton at home Friday night.

“We played like garbage to the end,” Bazzell said. “We were very selfish on offense, we didn’t play as a team.”

The words of a disappointed coach didn’t point out what went right in the nonconference contest. Prairie Central’s defense was solid throughout, getting turnovers and making things difficult for the Maroons.

“We created some turnovers, but how many times did we score off those turnovers?” Bazzell said. “We lost the ball out of bounds, mishandled it; it was just a bad game all around offensively.”

There was some offense that came through once the regulars got on the floor and into some sort of a flow.

Trailing 16-0 nine minutes into the game, the Hawks finally found the mark when Jake Bachtold got a steal and took it in with 6:35 left in the first half. Jake Crane followed 27 seconds later with two free throws and the Prairie Central comeback was getting started.

Trey Bazzell scored on a baseline drive and converted a three-point play before Kaden King scored on a break that cut the margin to 19-11 with 3:03 left in the half.

Bachtold converted another steal and Wyatt Steidinger drained two free throws to make it 19-15 later in the second quarter. That was the score when half ended.

After trailing 14-0 after one period, the Hawks had fought back to within one, at 20-19, when Crane scored off an inbound pass with 6:43 to go in the third quarter.

Cal Case hit a 3-pointer for Clinton before Prairie Central reeled off eight straight to complete the comeback. Bachtold connected to start the run and then got a steal and took it the other way for two more to tie it at 23-23 with 5:23 left in the period.

Crane drove baseline to give the Hawks their first lead of the night and Steidinger got a steal in the backcourt and took it in to make it 27-23 with 4:04 left in the third.

Clinton head coach Clay Haurberg got a timeout to try to stop the Prairie Central surge.

The Maroons regained the lead on a Matthew Overton trey with a minute left, making it 30-29.

Steidinger made spinning move in the paint for a basket that gave the Hawks a short-lived 31-30 lead with 32 seconds remaining. Jake Torbert put Clinton back in the lead with a basket just before the horn, making it 32-31.

Torbert scored 40 seconds into the fourth frame, as well, for a 34-31 Clinton advantage.

It was a 37-36 game after Steidinger hit a triple for the Hawks with 4:24 left in the game. PC missed chances to regain the lead, like King’s two free throws that missed 30 seconds later, and it hurt in a big way moments later.

Ben Nelson was fouled and hit the front end of the bonus for Clinton. The missed second toss was rebounded by the Maroons and they worked the ball for an open 3-pointer from Zeke Hickman to make it a 41-36 difference with 2:51 left.

Prairie Central got to within three, but Clinton was able to run the clock and close out the win.

“We have to come out (today) and show we have some heart and desire and some passion to play this game,” Bazzell said. “It’s going to be a challenge to get this turned around.”

Crane led Prairie Central with 12 points and Trey Bazzell came off the bench to put in 11. Steidinger had 9 points, Bachtold had 5, Keegan Stein scored 3 points and King added 2.

Case led Clinton with 12 points. Overton and Nelson each threw in 9 points.

Prairie Central will be hosting a Class 3A regional next week, and open play against Bishop McNamara on Monday.