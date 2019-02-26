Class 3A Prairie Central Regional second game

Pontiac was patient in how it put away Streator in the second game of the first round of the Class 3A Prairie Central Regional Monday night. The Indians didn’t go a big run until the end of the first half, and then kept up the pressure in the third en route to a 67-43 victory.

The win moves the Indians to 17-12 on the season and into the semifinal round against U-High on Wednesday.

The teams traded leads four times and had three ties in the game’s first 10½ minutes before Pontiac asserted itself. It was Isaac Nollen who hit the shot that gave the Indians a push with a 3-pointer that put PTHS up 19-17. The Indians led the rest of the way.

Nollen hit another trey and Streator answered with a 3 from Mason Benning to make it 27-26 with 2:54 left in the first half. That was the last score for the Bulldogs until two minutes into the third period.

Meanwhile, Pontiac closed out the first half with a 9-0 run. Carter Dawson hit from the baseline and Ryan Weir scored inside to force Streator head coach Beau Doty to use a timeout with 2:10 left.

Nollen scored on a put-back and Ben Schuler drilled a triple for a 36-26 halftime lead for the Indians, who finally created some separation.

“We wanted to make sure we closed in on their shooters, run them off the 3-point line,” PTHS head coach Durrell Robinson said. “We did a way better job at the end of the second quarter and the rest of the game.”

Pontiac’s lead grew in the first four minutes of the third quarter as it added to its scoring run. The Indians outscored Streator 13-1 in the first four minutes in building a 49-27 advantage.

“We have rules about getting three stops in a row, focusing on defense,” Robinson said. “We did a good job of doing that, especially in the third quarter. They had, I think about a four-minute stretch where they had like one point.”

Benning hit in transition for the bulldogs’ first field goal in nearly seven minutes of play.

Joey Murphy sealed the victory in closing out the third frame by scoring the Tribe’s final seven points in pushing the lead to 58-34.

Murphy was his typical self in finishing with 19 points and 6 rebounds. His play has been all-state caliber this season and he showed why on this night. However, the Indians got a lot of help from a lot of sources.

Nollen finished with 11 points and 5 assists after coming off the bench.

“Our mentality is ‘next man up,’ ‘we not me,’ so we figured someone would have a nice game,” Robinson said. “Tonight, Isaac Nollen was the one. He was ready and prepared. He always competes.”

Balance was the offensive key for the Indians as seven players scored between 4 and 11 points as complements to top-scorer Murphy. Payton Amm contributed 9 points and 4 boards while Schuler chipped in 9 points and 4 assists. Dawson had 5 points and 4 assists while Weir put up 4 points and brought down 4 boards. Luke Fox added 4 points and 4 assists with Max Gschwendtner scoring 4 points and Peyton Cramer adding 2.

The Indians had 20 assists on the night and hauled in 32 caroms while collecting 11 steals.

Benning led Streator (11-16) with 16 points. Christian Bedeker had 8 points.