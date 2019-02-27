WIU SENIOR WILL BE PROGRAM'S CAREER LEADING SCORER

Macomb saw Western Illinois women’s basketball senior superstar Taylor Higginbotham play her last game at home on Saturday against Oral Roberts.

Although the game against the Golden Eagles ended in a difficult, down-to-the-wire loss, Higginbotham remained grateful for the opportunities she has been presented at WIU.

“I’m surrounded by so many awesome people, so many great players, my coaches are awesome, my family and friends,” the senior said.

During Higginbotham's sophomore season, she was an important piece on the 2017 team that won the Summit League Tournament and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Higginbotham averaged 12.2 points per game as a freshman, 14.3 points as a sophomore, and 16.6 points as a junior. Higginbotham will leave the program as the all-time leading scorer for the Leathernecks. She has 1,758 career points and counting.

“Words can’t really express what she’s meant to this program,” coach J.D. Gravina said. “She’s given her heart and soul to this program. It’s been so fun watching her mature in all the things she’s been through in the past four years. For her to get to see my life change the way it has the past four years, it’s really neat that we’ve been able to go through that together, seeing this program develop together and put it on the map.”

The lone senior will make the final road trip of her career on Thursday, February 28 to Denver and Saturday, March 2 to South Dakota State.

The outcome of these games will decide the Leathernecks’ draw in the Summit League Tournament held in Sioux Falls, March 9-12.

South Dakota State currently sits atop the Summit League (14-1). Denver is currently tied with the Leathernecks in fourth place. They are both 8-6 in the league.

Taylor Higginbotham will continue to leave her legacy as one of the great women’s basketball players to ever pass through WIU during this all-important, two game road trip.