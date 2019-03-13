Indoor track

Pontiac chalked up 18 personal-best efforts in the indoor season at the “First to the Finish” meet hosted by Rantoul at the University of Illinois Saturday.

Brady Monahan went 10 feet, 6 inches for sixth place in the pole vault and the 4x400 relay team of Josh Davies, Ethan Schickel, Jack Fogarty and Carson Gregory had a time of 3 minutes, 45.93 seconds for sixth place.

Davies took seventh in the 3,200 with a time of 10:45.25 and Steven Lewis was seventh in the shot put with a push of 43-11. Sam Fogarty was seventh in the 800 at 2:08.6.

Lewis was third in the “Dunkin’ Donuts” 60-meter dash at 8.6 seconds.

Pontiac’s frosh-sophs competed at Mahomet-Seymour on Friday, finishing with 59½ points. Monticello won with 123.

Kodi Davis took second in the triple jump at 37-3/4. Schickel was second in the 800 at 2:20.61. Taking third was the quartet of Torkelson, Giordano, Brockett and Friedman in the 4x800 relay at 10:19.39; Sam Fogarty in the 400 at 1:00.3; Paul Giordano in the 1,600 at 5:38.83 and the 4x400 relay team of Davis, Schickel, Murphy and Fogarty at 4:02.11.

Placing fourth were Blaine Bauman in the 60-meter hurdles (10.58), the 4x200 team of Murphy, Davis, Smith and Monahan (1:49.61), Dustin Brockett in the 1,600 (5:38.85) and Donovan Murphy in the long jump (18-9¼). Bauman was fifth in the 400 and Brady Monahan was fifth in the pole vault.

Reed-Custer Invite

BRAIDWOOD — Prairie Central placed fourth in the boys’ division and the girls’ division at the Reed-Custer Invitational Saturday.

Chandlar Ifft and Wyatt Steidinger each won field events and Collier Palmore won on the track to help the Hawks score 74 points for fourth place in the boys’ meet. Morris won with 119.

Ifft took the pole vault after clearing 16 feet. Connor Casner was sixth.

Steidinger won the high jump after clearing the bar at 6-2.

Palmore claimed the 60-meter hurdles in 9.2 seconds, edging teammate Kaden King, who was second at 9.47. King was also second in the triple jump with a mark of 39-11. Dailen Loveless was fourth at 39 feet.

Placing fourth for the Hawks were Connor Haab in the 60 dash at 7.56 seconds and Haab in the 200 dash at 25.04 seconds. Steidinger was sixth in the 200 at 25.19. Steidinger placed fourth in the 400 at 54.51 seconds.

Loveless was fifth in the long jump at 18-10½. Brady Quinn was sixth in the shot put with a push of 38-3½.

In the relays, Haab, King, Craig Roberts and Keegan Stein teamed for fourth in the 4x200 at 1:13.73. Casner, Loveless, Austin Sweitch and Isaiah Adams combined for fifth in the 4x400 at 4:12.01. Sweitch, Ian Pick, Casner and Adams teamed to take sixth in the 4x800 at 10:27.

In the girls’ meet, Emma Kinkade won the high jump at 5 feet and teammate Madison Zimmerman was second at 4-10.

Lillianna Ifft won the pole vault after clearing 12-1 and Halen Eshleman was fourth at 7 feet.

Sophia Schuler placed second in the long jump with mark of 16-4¼. Ifft was fourth in the 60 dash at 8.58 seconds and the 4x400 team of Emma Kinkade, Marie Strong, Faith Taylor and Madison Kinkade was fourth at 4:58.05. Kara Fehr was sixth in the 8-- at 2:52.55 and Hannah Austman was sixth in the triple jump at 29-7.