Softball between Pontiac and EPG Tuesday

Sydney Barnett had one of those games where nothing else mattered, everything seemed to go right. Barnett led Pontiac in hits and earned the win in the circle as the Indians rolled to a 12-0 victory over El Paso-Gridley in a nonconference softball game at South Pointe Park Tuesday afternoon.

Barnett collected three base hits, scored two runs and drove in one on offense. After two innings at third base, she took over pitching duties and pitched hitless ball for the final three frames. This included striking out the last two batters she faced.

Barnett faces the problem of being the third hurler on a team with two Division I caliber pitchers. A pretty fair pitcher in her own right, Barnett’s strength has been holding down an infield spot and providing some punch at the plate.

Tuesday’s game gave the spunky junior an opportunity to throw because the Indians were facing an EPG club beset with missing players. Due to spring break and other reasons, the Titans were relegated to 10 players for this game.

Amanda Fox got the ball for the Indians to start the game and cruised through two innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. Barnett warmed up while the Tribe batted in the second inning, and made her way to the circle in the last of the third as head coach Nicole Hayner made wholesale changes. PTHS was already up 12-0 at that point.

Barnett came on and struck out the first two batters she faced. Ashlyn Stone then reached on an error, but that was it from then on for the Titans. Barnett then retired the next seven EPG batters, including fanning the last two, for the win. She struck out four overall.

Pontiac got to EPG hurler Stone quickly. Addison Masching led off the game with a two-base hit and Barnett singled to center to drive in the game’s first run. Barnett took second on the throw, and then scored on Fox’s base hit.

Sydney Shepherd came on as the courtesy runner for the PTHS hurler. Regan Krause reached on an error and Shepherd made it to third with Krause taking second. Shepherd scored on Alyssa Fox’s groundout and Krause ended up on third.

Peyton Trost drew a walk and Cami Trost came on to run. Krause scored on a wild pitch before Grace Myers walked. Trost and Myers scored on a Maddi Stark base hit for a 6-0 Pontiac lead.

Stone singled for EPG to lead off the bottom of the first inning. That was the only hit for the Titans on the day.

Pontiac tacked on five runs in the second inning. Barnett got things going with a leadoff single. Amanda Fox then singled to send Barnett to second. Shepherd came on to run for Fox.

Barnett scored and shepherd took third on Krause’s two-base hit. Shepherd was thrown out at home on a comebacker to Stone off the bat of Alyssa Fox. Peyton Trost then doubled to drive in Krause and Fox for a 9-0 lead.

Flex player Cami Trost scored when Stark reached on an error. Stark scored on Madison Weber’s misplayed grounder as the margin grew to 11-0.

Barnett led off the third inning with a base hit and Georgie DiNardi came on as a pinch-runner. Shepherd, now placed in Amanda Fox’s spot in the order as Hayner made changes, singled to put runners on first and second.

Mikayla Fisher fanned but Alyssa Fox singled to plate DiNardi for what was the final tally of the game.

Amanda Fox had two hits and Krause, Masching and Peyton Trost each doubled for Pontiac (4-0). Stark and Alyssa Fox each had one hit and drove in two runs. Shepherd and Cami Trost each singled. Peyton Trost also drove in two runs while Amanda Fox and Krause each had one RBI.

Stone had the lone safety for the Titans. Stone also took the loss in the circle after allowing 12 runs on 12 hits and three walks. She struck out five in going the distance.

The Indians are schedule to travel to Dwight on Wednesday and EPG will next play Thursday in Peoria.