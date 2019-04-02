Senior pitcher Reid Doll was looking to put his last outing behind him. The six-foot-five right-hander struggled Friday night against Vincenens Lincoln, allowing six runs in just 2/3 of an inning. Monday was a different day, and a different outcome for Doll. Doll (1-1) was outstanding on the mound. Olney’s starter for their non-conference game on the road at Oblong, tossed a brilliant five innings of work. The righty struck out ten Panthers and did not allow a hit, with only one walk, during his start. With his dazzling performance on the mound, the pressure was on the offense to put up a solid day at the plate in support of their senior hurler. The Tigers were able to do jus that. In the six inning game, Olney scored in five of the innings to power a 10-0 road win. During the game, Olney managed to collect just four hits. Oblong committed five errors to aide the Tigers offense on the day. One of those four hits was a home run by sophomore Gavin Dorn. Dorn, one of the hottest hitters on the young season, blasted his first career home run as a Tiger. A pair of sophomores started the offense early. Braden Flanagan drew a leadoff walk to start the game. The Tigers leadoff man advanced to second on a wild pitch and swiped third base. Dorn drove in his fellow sophomore with a sacrifice fly to left. Olney claimed the early 1-0 lead over the host Panthers. The Tigers offense turned the ball over to their hurler, Reid Doll, and the senior made sure the lead held. Doll set down the Panthers in order to return his offense to the field. Back-to-back errors allowed Olney to strike for a run in the top of the second. Isaac Pampe drove in a run on a ground out and Chase Travis scored the third run of the inning on a wild pitch. Dorn followed that with his home run to center field to push the Tigers ahead 5-0 in the second. Olney was in full control of the game, and Doll was able to work with a comfortable lead. Doll retired the Panthers in order for the second straight time, keeping the Tigers in full control of the game. Chase Travis added to the Tigers lead in the third. The freshman drove in Chase Williams to improve the advantage to 6-0. The Tigers right hander set down seven in a row before a hit batsman put on the first baserunner. Doll went right back to work and set the next two down to keep the shutout alive. Through the first three innings, Doll punched out five. Braden Adams drew a one out walk and came around to score on a wild pitch, improving the Tigers lead to seven. Doll struck out two more during a perfect fourth inning. The righty was on his way to his first win of his senior campaign. Oblong kept Olney off the board in the fifth, but it was not easy. Cole Lambird knocked a base hit and advanced into scoring position, but could not be brought home. Reid Doll finished his day with the most difficult inning of the day. A walk and a hit by pitch put two runners on base. That didn’t matter to Doll who struck out the side, moving his total to ten on the day. Olney added to the lead due to two Oblong errors. The first two reached by error and Kaleb Foster drove the first run of the inning home on a base hit. A run scoring wild pitch was in front of Gage Stevens grounding out to short, but scoring Foster. Oblong would get their first hit of the game when Olney went to their reliever. Left-hander Colby Garrard, making his third appearance gave up a leadoff base hit. The lefty responded by setting the next three down, striking out two. Olney picked up the road win at Oblong 10-0 behind a dazzling pitching performance from senior Reid Doll. OLNEY 10 - OBLONG 0 OLNEY BATTING Hits: Cole Lambird - 1, Gavin Dorn - 1, Kaleb Foster - 1, Chase Travis - 1 HR: Gavin Dorn - 1 (1) RBI: Gavin Dorn - 2, Kaleb Foster - 1, Chase Travis - 1, Isaac Pampe - 1, Gage Stevens - 1 Runs: Gavin Dorn - 2, Chase Williams - 2, Colby Garrard - 1, Zach Duenas - 1, Kaleb Foster - 1, Braden Adams - 1, Chase Travis - 1, Braden Flanagan - 1 BB: Braden Adams - 1, Chase Williams - 1, Braden Flanagan - 1 SO: Isaac Bradley - 2, Zach Duenas - 1, Chase Travis - 1 SB: Braden Flanagan - 1 (3) OLNEY PITCHING WP - Reid Doll (1-1): 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K Colby Garrard: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K OBLONG BATTING Hits: Conner Potts BB: Braden Thompson - 1 SO: Grant Kidwell - 2, Garrison Powell - 2, Jon Littlejohn - 2, Ayden Musgrave - 2, Nathan Meese - 1, Hayden Johnson - 1, Jake Smothers - 1, Brayton Akers - 1 OBLONG PITCHING LP - Brayton Akers: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB Grant Kidwell: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K Jon Littlejohn: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K UP NEXT The Olney Tigers (4-4) will look to move over .500 on the year when they host Teutopolis today. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 pm today.