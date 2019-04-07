MENDOTA — Annawan-Wethersfield’s Kaynen Bond set a meet record in the long jump on Saturday during the Don Gooden Memorial Invitational at Mendota Township High School.

The track and field meet also featured victories for Kewanee’s Melcon Dejesus in the 200 meter dash and A-W’s entry in the girls 4x800 relay.

Meanwhile, the Kewanee program held its breath after its anchor runner fell to the ground after taking the handoff in the first heat of the boys 4x200 relay. The meet was delayed for about 40 minutes while Keyontiss Patterson was tended to by medical personnel and eventually transported by ambulance, accompanied by coach Jeff King.

Boys long jump

Bond, a sophomore, went 20 feet, 11 inches while competing in the third flight.

That eclipsed the previous best of 20-9 set by Dontae Pryor of Kewanee High School on March 27, 2012.

Bond needed the personal best distance. Connor Workman of Princeton went 20-5 ¾ as the runnerup.

“He’s working really hard,” said A-W coach Carl Anderson, who was also Pryor’s coach when he was at Kewanee. “I’m very proud of his accomplishments.”

It also means Annawan-Wethersfield has two long jumpers capable of leaping beyond 20 feet. Julian Samuels went 21-7 during a meet on Wednesday.

“It’s great to seem them achieving state marks this early in the season,” Anderson said. “It’s really pleasant to see.”

Boys sprints

Pryor’s shadow loomed large over the meet. He also set meet records of 11.3 seconds in the 100 and 23.14 in the 200 that day in 2012.

For his part, Dejesus made strides in that direction. Dejesus, who is a sophomore, won the 200 in 23.83 seconds, finishing ahead of Keegan Fogarty of Princeton in the fourth heat and Caleb Vargas of El Paso-Gridley, who was in the third heat.

The 100 was won by Steven Brust of Hall in 11.47 seconds. Marshall Walk of Hall was second in 11.49 and Dejesus third in 11.51.

Dejesus took second in the 400. Devin Soldati of Hall won in 51.40, Dejesus crossed in 51.47 and Eddy Sandoval of Mendota in 52.84.

Girls relays

A-W’s team in the 4x800 took the lead from the outset, with Rachel Gomez setting the pace from the start line. Whitney Johnson ran the second leg and Paige Horrie the third, with freshman Crystal Musgrave serving as anchor. The team finished in 10:44.65, more than a stride ahead of Sandwich and El Paso-Gridley.

“They pulled it out,” said A-W coach Anne Heller. “All four of them said it was a great day to run, they felt great while they were running.”

Heller said the relay team cut 15 seconds off its time from Monday’s meet.

A-W’s entry in the 4x400 finished fourth and its 4x200 team was sixth and its 4x100 team was 10th.

Patterson injury

Kewanee was running competitively through the first three legs of what was the first heat of the 4x200. Patterson took the handoff ahead of the last turn, said several persons watching from the infield. They reported that Patterson veered out of his lane and then went to the ground.

King was beside Patterson, who lay on his back on the track. Personnel with the team held up a red signal flag to alert the meet officials to the injury before they started the next heat.

Attempts to learn Patterson’s status on Sunday were not yet successful.

Kewanee girls

Tristan Nolan was fifth in the high jump by clearing 4-foot-8 and she was sixth in the 300 hurdles in 52.36 seconds. She also was 13th in the 100 hurdles.

Other finishers for Kewanee were Carley Crabtree, who was 16th in the 100 and 12th in the 200; Alex Henderson, who was 20th in the 800; the 4x200 team was 11th; Tia Oliver was 11th in the shot put and 15th in the discus; Ari Saucedo was 17th in the shot and 20th in the discus; Gracey Damron was 11th in the long jump; Kylie Bock was 11th in the long jump and Alyson Shafer was 11th in the triple jump.

“It’s good to be outside when the wind isn’t blowing 40 miles per hour and its 40 degrees,” said coach Chad Palm. “We’ve seen some nice things, girls turning in some nice performances. Our jumpers did pretty well today.”

Kewanee boys

Calvin Desplinter was fifth in the 1,600 in 5:07.80. Noel Valezques was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 18.76. He also placed seventh in the 300 hurdles and ninth in the triple jump. Tim Nolan was sixth in the 300 hurdles. Niko Powe was sixth in the high jump at 5-4. He also was eighth in the long jump. Xander Gruszeczka was sixth in the pole vault and 11th in the high jump.

Kewanee’s 4x400 relay team was fourth in 3:41.63. Its 4x100 team was 14th and its 4x800 was 10th

Other finishers for Kewanee: Nolan was 11th in the 100, Colin Vanstechelman was 23rd in the 200 and eighth in the 1600; Isaac Morales was 11th in the 400 and 21st in the triple jump; Billy Huggins was 25th in the 800; Gabe Johnson was 10th in the 3,200; Joey Getz was 22nd in the shot; Xavier Crowe was 22nd in the discus; Sebastian Gomez was 25th in the discus; and Nolan was ninth in the long jump.

A-W girls

Cassidy Miller was second in the shot put at 31 feet, 11 inches. (Bureau Valley’s Saige Barnett won the event at 34-5.) Miller also was 11th in the discus.

Johnson was third in the 1,600 in 6:06.56. Musgrave was fourth in the 800 at 2:37.92 and Gomez was sixth in the 800 at 2:42.08.

Other finishers for A-W: Madison Rusk was 11th in the 100 and 10th in the long jump; Taylor Lay was 28th in the 100 and 15th in the triple jump; McKenna Whitmer was 18th in the 200; Emily Miller was 19th in the 200 and eighth in the high jump; Musgrave was eighth in the 400; Ally Celus was 17th in the 800; Horrie was 13th in the 1600; Rachel Cook was eighth in the 3200; Brody Garcia was 12th in the shot; Gabi Robinson was 14th in the discus; Trista Dunn was 19th in the long jump; and Sydney Lambert was 12th in the triple jump.

A-W boys

John Fisher was fifth in the 800 in 2:12.46. He also was 10th in the 300 hurdles and 11th in the triple jump. The 4x400 relay team was fifth in 3:46.39. Nevin Bolin was sixth in the high jump at 5-4.

“This is a fast track,” Anderson said. “We really enjoy coming here and competing. Wonderful facilities.”

Other finishers for A-W: Bond was ninth in the 100 and 10th in the 200; Leighton Weortz was 28th in the 100; Jason Li was 24th in the 200; Branton Robinson was 26th in the 400; Jaret Charlet was 23rd in the 800; Eric Johnson was 20th and Landon Smith 23rd in the 1,600; Zach Kulisek was 12th in the 3200, Jarret Chayer was 11th in the 110 hurdles and 17th in the 300 hurdles; the 4x100 relay team was 12th, the 4x200 team was ninth; George Lathouris was 19th in the shot and 12th in the discus; Jesse Sandoval was 23rd in the shot; Jesse Sandoval was ninth in the high jump; Joseph Carpenter was 22nd in the long jump; and Branton Robinson was 19th in the triple jump.

Team standings

El Paso Gridley won the boys meet with 141 points. Princeton was second at 110.5 and Hall third at 68. Kewanee was fifth overall with 49.5 points and Annawan-Wethersfield was tied with Durand-Pecatonica for 11th at 20.

In the girls team standings, El Paso-Gridley and Bureau Valley shared first at 144 points. Sandwich was third at 88. Annawan-Wethersfield came in sixth overall at 42.14 points and Kewanee was 13th with 6 points.