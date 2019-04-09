Area baseball from Monday

As far as the scoreboard showed, Pontiac’s Illini Prairie Conference baseball game with Tolono (Unity) would have made for a great football game. Instead it was baseball and the bigger issue was the number of pitches made by both teams.

In the end, it was the Rockets persevering with a 21-14 victory over the Indians at The Ballpark at Williamson Field.

Unity scored two runs in each of the first two innings, but the Tribe tied it up with a four-run third. Four straight singles opened the inning and an Alex Trevino double was the big hit.

The Rockets answered with four runs in the fourth and called Pontiac’s two runs in the bottom of the frame with a five-run fifth. Unity matched the inning number for the third straight frame with six in the sixth after the Indians scored four in the fifth.

Tolono had two runs in the seventh to go up 21-10. PTHS scored four times in its final at bat.

Ben Schuler had two doubles, a single and two runs batted in for Pontiac (2-6, 0-1-1). George Smith contributed a double, two singles and two RBIs. Tyler Pulliam had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run and Carter Dawson had two hits and an RBI. Evan Trevino and Mark Corrigan each had a hit and two RBIs and Alex Trevino had a double and drove in a run. Isaac Nollen doubled while Eric Watson had a hit and RBI and Luke Fox singled.

The Indians used five pitchers who combined to throw 209 pitches. Evan Trevino took the loss in relief of starter Fox. Pulliam, Alex Trevino and Schuler also pitched.

Pontiac JV

Pontiac dropped a 13-6 decision to Unity in the junior varsity game at Jaycee Park. The Rockets scored first but the Indians led 3-2 after one frame.

Tolono scored five runs in the second and led the rest of the way.

Colin Gould had three hits for the Indians (3-3). Trevor Sexton had two hits and drove in a run while Johnny Lenox had two hits. Jacob Bressner had a hit and RBI while Brayden Livingston and Skyler Gibson each singled. Aaron Adcock drove in three runs.

Lenox took the loss. Adcock and Gibson also pitched.

BCC 10, Prairie Central 0

FAIRBURY — Central Catholic exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning to pull away from host Prairie Central in an Illini Prairie Conference contest Monday. The Saints posted a 10-0 victory.

BCC scored a run in the first inning and then was held scoreless by Ryan Rhoda over the next 4 2/3 innings before erupting in the sixth. The Saints tacked on another run in the seventh.

Nate Reed collected the only two hits for the Hawks on this afternoon. PC struck out 10 times.

Lexington 8, EPG 6

EL PASO — Lexington broke a tie game with three runs in the fourth inning and went on to post an 8-6 Heart of Illinois Conference victory over host El Paso-Gridley at South Pointe Park Monday.

The Minutemen spotted EPG a 1-0 lead after one inning, and then scored five runs in the second to take the lead. The Titans responded with three runs in the bottom of the second and another tally in the third to tie it up at 5-5.

Lexington’s three-run fourth regained the advantage and LHS pitching allowed just a seventh inning run for the Titans the rest of the way.

Josh Hardman got the win after going five innings. He allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out six. Olson got the save after allowing one run on hit and fanning three over the last two frames.

Olson had a double and two singles while Carter Little had a double single and drove in a run. Trevor Keagle and Jared Leake each had two hits and Jordan Reimer had a hit and drove in two runs. Colby Lainhart had a hit and Clayton Haase drove in a run.

Ethan Jeffreys and Dilynn Gray each doubled for EPG. Nolan Yochum, Teron Fairchild, Maddux Rigsby and Levi Hinshaw each had a hit and RBI while Caleb Lavender and Jacob Castleman each singled.

Fairchild took the loss after giving up eight run on eight hits. He struck out three. Lavender fanned two after 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.