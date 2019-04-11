It was a roller coaster week for Olney Lady Tiger Softball. Olney picked up a pair of wins on Saturday to claim the Lawrenceville Tournament title before dropping their next two games. On Saturday, the Lady Tigers picked up wins over Lawrenceville, 2-0, and Hutsonville, 15-0. That led into Monday when the Lady Tigers suffered a tough loss in Little Illini Conference play at Casey-Westfield, 7-1. Olney looked to bounce back on Tuesday, but could not mount any offense in a 7-0 shutout loss with Mt. Carmel. LAWRENCEVILLE The Lady Tigers received a tremendous outing in the circle by their junior right-hander Aubrey Page. Page (3-3) tossed a two-hit shutout of Lawrenceville to power the Lady Tigers to a victory. Jesika Ochs led the way at the plate for Olney, collecting a pair of hits and driving in a run. Allison Harness also chipped in with an RBI as well as scoring a run of her own. Both pitchers were tossing shutout innings into the fifth. Olney would break through agains the Lady Indians hurler in the bottom half of the frame. Reese Smith opened the inning with a base hit to right. Smith took second base on a wild pitch. After back-to-back strikeouts, Olney would finally push Smith home on an RBI double from Allison Harness. Ochs single dhome Harness, and the Lady Tigers snatched the 2-0 lead. Page went back to work and picked up the win, tossing shutout innings in the sixth and seventh to seal the victory. Olney picked up the 2-0 win, and needed just a victory over Hutsonville to win the three team round robin tourney. HUTSONVILLE Olney collected 13 hits to power 15 runs to down Hutsonville to pick up the win. While the offense began to click, the Lady Tigers were able to get a shutout in the circle from Jade Reppert. The right-hander tossed all four innings and allowed just three hits and struck out seven. Reppert (2-2) helped aide the Lady Tigers to the win. Jesika Ochs, Madisyn Wease, and JaeLyn Barrett carried a big role at the plate. Wease drove in a team best three runs, collected three hits, scored three runs, and launched her first home run of the season. Barrett smacked a pair of hits and collected a pair of RBI for Olney. Ochs continued to perform well at the plate, going 2-4 and driving in a run. The Lady Tigers exploded for five runs in the first inning to put Hutsonville in a hole. Wease blasted a home run in the second, anchoring an eight run frame for the Lady Tigers. Olney pushed runs across in the fourth and fifth to pick up the win, 15-0. Jade Reppert tossed the three hit shutout over five innings of play. With the win, the Lady Tigers picked up the Lawrenceville Tournament Championship by claiming victory over both opponents on the day. CASEY-WESTFIELD After the big tournament win on Saturday, Olney returned to play with a tough 7-1 loss at Casey-Westfield. The Lady Warriors outhit the Lady Tigers 6-4, on their way to the six run win. Casey-Westfield jumped out to a one run lead in the first inning. The Lady Warriors had an RBI double in the first to seize the early lead over the Lady Tigers. Neither team was able to mount much offensively over the middle innings. Olney and Casey-Westfield was held scoreless in the second, third, and fourth innings. Casey-Westfield would add to their 1-0 lead in the fifth. Walks and errors haunted Olney in the fifth. Casey-Westfield made Olney pay, pushing six runs across in the fifth to jump ahead 7-0. After falling behind by seven, the Lady Tigers attempted to mount a rally in the top of the sixth. Madisyn Wease drew a one out bases loaded walk to score for Olney. Unfortunately, that was all the offense that Olney could mount against the Lady Warriors. A double play ended the threat in the sixth. The Lady Tigers tried one last time to battle back. A two out rally put two runners on against the Lady Warriors hurler. Casey-Westfield silenced the rally, picking up the win over Olney, 7-1. MT. CARMEL The Lady Tigers then returned home to try and bounce back from a tough offensive day at Casey. Mt. Carmel would not allow that to happen. The Lady Aces held Olney to just two hits in a 7-0 shutout victory. Mt. Carmel had the advantage from the first, claiming two runs in the first inning of play. Olney could not get any offense against Faith Fuller. While the Lady Tigers struggled at the plate, Mt. Carmel added two runs in the third before one in the fourth and one in the sixth for the win. The Lady Aces handed Olney their second straight loss, dropping the Lady Tigers to 6-7 on the season. STATISTICS OLNEY 2 - LAWRENCEVILLE 0 OLNEY BATTING Hits: Jesika Ochs - 2, Reese Smith - 1, Allison Harness - 1 2B: Allison Harness - 1 RBI: Jesika Ochs - 1, Allison Harness - 1 Runs: Reese Smith - 1, Allison Harness - 1 BB: Aubrey Page SO: Paige Troyer - 3, Kaylei Eubank - 2, Aubrey Page - 1, Madisyn Wease - 1, JaeLyn Barrett - 1, Jesika Ochs - 1, Jade Reppert - 1 OLNEY PITCHING WP - Aubrey Page (3-3): 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K LAWRENCEVILLE BATTING Hits: Katelyn Higginbotham - 1, Jayley Akers - 1 BB: Abby Gartner - 1 SO: Alyssa Garza - 1, Raylin Carey - 1 SB: Jayley Akers LAWRENCEVILLE PITCHING LP - Abby Gartner: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Melody Lockhart: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K OLNEY 15 - HUTSONVILLE 0 OLNEY BATTING Hits: Madisyn Wease - 3, JaeLyn Barrett - 2, Jesika Ochs - 2, Aubrey Page - 1, Gloria Beal - 1, Carlene Weiler - 1, Paige Troyer - 1, Jade Reppert - 1, Allison Harness - 1 HR: Madisyn Wease - 1 (1) RBI: Madisyn Wease - 3, JaeLyn Barrett - 2, Jesika Ochs - 1, Paige Troyer - 1, Jade Reppert - 1 Runs: Madisyn Wease - 3, Aubrey Page - 2, Jesika Ochs - 2, Carlene Weiler - 2, Gloria Deal - 1, JaeLyn Barrett - 1, Paige Troyer - 1, Jade Reppert - 1, Allison Harness - 1, Dixie Elie - 1 SO: Aubrey Page - 1, Gloria Beal - 1, Paige Troyer - 1, Jade Reppert - 1, Allison Harness - 1 SB: Madisyn Wease - 1 (8), Paige Troyer - 1 (2) OLNEY PITCHING WP - Jade Reppert (2-2): 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K HUTSONVILLE BATTING Hits: Kelsey Lanham - 2, Kelcey Lowrance - 1 BB: Katelyn Wilbur - 1, Marian Heleine - 1 SO: Stephanie Rudd - 2, Jerika Coffman - 1, Izzy Sheets - 1, Drew York - 1, Jenni Stevens - 1, Reese Williamson - 1 HUTSONVILLE PITCHING LP - Izzy Sheets: 3.2 IP, 13 H, 15 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 K OLNEY 1 - CASEY-WESTFIELD 7 OLNEY BATTING Hits: Jalayna Reynolds - 2, Aubrey Page - 1, Kaylei Eubank - 1 RBI: Madisyn Wease - 1 Runs: Jalayna Reynolds - 1 BB: Madisyn Wease - 1, Jesika Ochs - 1 SO: Jesika Ochs - 2, Paige Troyer - 2, Jade Reppert - 2, Allison Harness - 2, Aubrey Page - 1, Reese Smith - 1, Madisyn Wease - 1, Kaylei Eubank - 1 SB: Madisyn Wease - 1 (9) OLNEY PITCHING LP - Aubrey Page (3-4): 4.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Allison Harness: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K CASEY-WESTFIELD BATTING Hits: Emma mason - 2, Meka Baugass - 1, Jae Lynn Riggleman - 1, Eva Richardson - 1, Carly Zachary - 1 2B: Emma Mason - 1, Carly Zachary - 1 RBI: Carly Zachary - 3, Meka Baugass - 2, Emma Mason - 1 Runs: Laney Gowin - 2, Emma Mason - 1, Jae Lynn Riggleman - 1, Eva Richardson - 1, Claire Maulding - 1, Carly Zachary - 1 BB: Laney Gowin - 1, Emma Mason - 1, Claire Maulding - 1 SO: Meka Baugass - 1, Harley Mason - 1 CASEY-WESTFIELD PITCHING WP - Claire Maulding: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K Addie Brasier: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K OLNEY 0 - MT. CARMEL 7 OLNEY BATTING Hits: Jalayna Reynolds - 1, Paige Troyer - 1 BB: Gloria Beal - 2, Jesika Ochs - 1, Carlene Weiler - 1 SO: Jalayna Reynolds - 1, Aubrey Page - 1, Jade Reppert - 1, Allison Harness - 1 OLNEY PITCHING LP - Allison Harness (1-1): 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB Aubrey Page: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K MT. CARMEL BATTING Hits: Kami Pearson - 2, Mackenzie Sisson - 1, Stormie Devine - 1, Sierra Hannah - 1, Faith Fuller - 1, Lexi Ballard - 1 2B: Lexi Ballard - 1 3B: Stormie Devine - 1, Sierra Hannah - 1 RBI: Stormie Devine - 2, Faith Fuller - 2, Kami Pearson - 1, Avary Daum - 1, Sierra Hannah - 1 Runs: Stormie Devine - 2, Faith Fuller - 2, Lexi Ballard - 2, Mackenzie Sisson - 1 BB: Mackenzie Sisson - 1, Kami Pearson - 1, Sierra Hannah - 1 SO: Kami Pearson - 1 MT. CARMEL PITCHING WP - Faith Fuller: 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K UP NEXT The Olney Lady Tigers (6-7) will host the Paris Lady Tigers in Little Illini Conference play. Action from Olney is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm.