The Geneseo baseball team opened Northern Illinois Big 12 play against Sterling with a pair of losses.

Sterling at Geneseo

The Golden Warriors just kept coming up with big hits with runners in scoring position.

Sterling defeated the Maple Leafs 13-3 at Stone Field on April 8.

With both teams pitching well through the first three innings, Sterling scored four runs in the fourth inning and added four runs in the fifth inning to pull away.

Geneseo showed a spark in the fifth inning, Payton Swan drew a bases-loaded walk to get Geneseo on the board.

The Leafs’ Colton Garcia roped a two-run single to put the game back in reach at 8-3.

However, Sterling was able to expand their lead by scoring three runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh.

Jaren Brucher reached base four times with a pair of hits and two walks.

Ty Johnson was excellent on the mound through three innings, but Sterling’s big fourth inning knocked him out of the game.

A senior, Johnson finished with six strikeouts.

Geneseo at Sterling

The Golden Warriors held off the Maple Leafs for a 10-8 victory at Gartner Park on April 9.

The Leafs rallied scoring three runs in the seventh inning, but Sterling’s lead was too much to overcome.

Brucher tallied three hits and drove in four RBI, and Parker Magness finished with two hits and drove in two runs.

Jake Winslow drove in a run in the first inning, and Garcia singled to drive in a run in the second inning.

Payton Clauson had a solid outing in relief pitching three innings allowing one run on six hits.