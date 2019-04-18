Indians fall to St. Joe-Ogden

Pontiac was down six runs before it had a chance to bat. When the Indians made the last out of the game, they had nearly come all the way back. However, they fell short by one run as St. Joseph-Ogden left town with a 13-12 Illini Prairie Conference baseball victory played at The Ballpark at Williamson Field Wednesday afternoon.

The game was originally slated for Thursday but moved up a day because of the predicted inclement weather. As far as the Tribe was concerned, another day would have been fine after the Spartans scored six runs in the top of the first inning.

PTHS starter Isaac Nollen was errant as he walked the first batter and plunked the next two to load the bases. A sacrifice fly, a base hit and another hit batsman gave St. Joe-Ogden the lead.

Three singles and two walks later gave the Spartans a 6-0 lead and forced PTHS head coach Mike Stoecklin’s hand as he brought in Luke Fox to relieve. Fox got a pop out to get out of the inning.

Tyler Pulliam singled to begin the Pontiac comeback effort. Nic Hendren also singled and both runners were in scoring position after Ben Schuler’s groundout.

Carter Dawson singled sharply through the left side that drove in Pulliam. Hendren scored two batters later on a Payton Amm base hit.

Eric Watson led off the bottom of the second for the Indians with a base hit. Pulliam walked and, after Hendren whiffed, Schuler drove a two-base hit to right-center that chased Watson and Pulliam home to make it 6-4.

The Spartans tacked on a run in the third inning and pushed across a marker in each of the next two frames. Pontiac had a response by also scoring runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Dawson doubled in pinch-runner Mark Corrigan on the fourth and courtesy runner Trey Edinger scored on Evan Trevino’s sacrifice fly.

Things got interesting in the sixth inning as St. Joe-Ogden scored tow runs to go up 11-6. The Indians answered with four runs to make it a one-run game heading into the seventh.

Hendren led off the PTHS sixth by walking. He scored on Schuler’s two-base hit. Kobe Fox walked with one out and Amm reached on an error to load the bases. Alex Trevino was then hit by a pitch to force in Schuler.

Fox scored on Evan Trevino’s groundout and Watson singled to plate Amm. Edinger, who was the courtesy runner for Alex Trevino who had come in as catcher when Amm took over on the mound, was thrown out at the plate trying to score on the base knock.

The Spartans pushed across two key insurance runs in the top of the seventh. They proved to be crucial as the Indians made their last charge.

Pulliam and Hendren each singled to lead off the seventh, but Schuler’s line drive to first was turned into the double play. Dawson followed with his second double and Kobe Fox reached on an error as the Indians made it 13-12.

Amm walked to put the tying run on second, but Alex Trevino flew out to center to end the game.

Dawson had three hits, including a pair of two-baggers, and drove in three runs to lead the Pontiac (3-9) offense. Watson had three hits and had a run batted in and Schuler contributed two doubles and three RBIs. Pulliam had two hits, Amm had a hit and RBI, Evan Trevino drove in two runs and Alex Trevino had one RBI.

Nollen took the loss after giving up six runs on four hits, three walks and three hit batsmen. Luke Fox gave up five runs on five hits and eight walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out one, as did Amm, who allowed two runs on three hits and two walks. Evan Trevino got the last two outs in the top of the seventh.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pontiac lost 11-6 to St. Joseph-Ogden in the junior varsity contest.

Pontiac got the early lead with a three-run first and another marker in the second. SJO scored a run in the second and five in the third for a 6-4 lead. PTHS tied it in the fourth but the Spartans won it with five in the sixth inning.

Adam Weir had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs for PTHS (3-5). Johnny Lenox and George Smith each had two hits while Trevor Sexton and Aaron Adcock each had a hit and RBI. Colin Gould and Kaden Thomas each singled.

Parker Francis took the loss in relief of starter Jacob Bressner. Sexton finished up.

Normal 10, Pontiac 0

NORMAL — Pontiac’s freshman suffered a 10-0 loss to Normal Community.

Hunter Brownsey and Justin Woolford each allowed five runs in three innings of work.

Cory Gesell had three hits while Jeffrey Hamilton singled twice and Tanner Legner had a hit as PTHS collected six safeties.