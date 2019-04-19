Pontiac opens Washington softball tourney play

Regan Krause made one mistake but it didn’t pose an issue as the fireballing junior dominated Galesburg’s batters in pitching Pontiac to a 6-1 victory in the first game of the Washington Tournament on a rainy Thursday afternoon.

Krause struck out 13 and allowed just three hits and three walks in five innings as the Indians won for the 15th time in as many games this season. Lefty Amanda Fox closed out the Silver Streaks with three punchouts while walking just one over the final two frames.

The mistake Krause made came on a 1-2 pitch to third-place batter Andrea Sampson in the first inning. Sampson went yard to give the Silver Streaks a 1-0 lead. It came after Krause opened the game with two strikeouts.

A walk followed the homer before Krause ended the inning with a strikeout.

Krause allowed a lead-off single in the second, struck out two and walked Casey Folger before getting a groundout to end that mild threat. Sampson doubled with one out in the third before Krause set down seven of the next eight batters on strikes.

Peyton Trost got the Pontiac offense going in the third inning by leading off with a base hit. Cami Trost came on to run and took second on a groundout.

Madison Weber singled to put runners on the corners as the PTHS lineup turned over. Weber stole second and Addison Masching singled to drive in both runners to put the Indians up 2-1.

Fox singled one-out later to drive in Masching to up the lead to 3-1.

Pontiac rallied with two outs in the fifth inning to put the game away. Sydney Barnett singled to get things rolling and Fox followed with a base hit.

Krause helped her cause with a ringing double that drove in Barnett. Alyssa Fox then singled to plate Amanda Fox and Krause for the five-run advantage.

Amanda Fox had two hits and drove in a run while Trost and Weber each singled twice to lead Pontiac’s 10-hit attack. Krause had a double and drove in a run while Masching and Alyssa Fox each had a hit and two RBIs. Barnett added a single.

The tournament is scheduled to continue Friday and Saturday.