Area softball and baseball from Friday

Alaina Tjaden homered and Alivia Tjaden struck out 11 as Fieldcrest edged Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7-6 in a Heart of Illinois Conference softball game Friday at Veterans Park.

Alivia Tjaden scattered five hits, but two were home runs as the Falcons stayed close. One homer came after an error to lead off the GCMS seventh. That made it a one-run game.

Tjaden proceeded to fan the next three batters to end the game.

GCMS held a 4-1 lead before the Knights batted in the fifth inning. Alivia Tjaden delivered a two-out base hit that drove in Alaina Tjaden and Kaya Buchanan to make it a 4-3 game.

Fieldcrest took the lead with a four-run burst in the sixth. The Knights took the lead on back-to-back homers from Reagan Ruestman and Alaina Tjaden to lead off the frame.

Addie Goodrich reached on a dropped third strike and scored on Alivia Tjaden’s double. Tjaden scored on Buchanan’s base hit to make it 7-4.

Alaina Tjaden had a homer, double and single and Alivia Tjaden had a double, two singles and two runs batted in. Buchanan had two hits and Alyiah Fuchs had a hit and two RBIs. Ruestman homered and Goodrich singled.

GCMS 25, Fieldcrest 8

WENONA — GCMS scored at least three runs in each of the five innings it batted in pounding Fieldcrest 25-8 in a Heart of Illinois Conference baseball game.

The Falcons scored three runs in the first inning and added four in the second before plating 10 in the third in building a 17-0 advantage. A three-run fourth and a five-run five-run fifth completed the GCMS scoring.

The Knights scored tow runs in the third inning on a Landon Cook double and a Bryce Nordstrom single. Cook cleared the bases in the fourth with a bases-loaded double. Michael Morse, Clayton Shirley and Cook each had run-scoring singles in the fifth.

Cook was the bright spot for the Knights with two doubles, a single and five runs batted in. Morse and Nordstrom had two hits apiece while Shirley, Ryan Naas and Noah Nordstrom each singled.

WFC 10, Roanoke-Benson 4

PEORIA — Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell found playing at Dozer Field, home of the Peoria Chiefs, was nice as the Warriors routed Roanoke-Benson 10-4 in a Tri-County Conference baseball game Friday afternoon.

WFC scored five runs I the bottom of the first inning to take control. It was a 6-0 game before the Rockets got on the board in the fifth frame. It was 6-2 when the Warriors plated four runs in the last of the sixth.

Voytko got the win with a two-strikeout effort. He scattered nine hits and walked three.

Voytko helped his cause with a hit and two runs batted in. Trevor Derossett had a single, two RBIs and scored three runs for WFC (5-9, 3-4). Christian Miller also had a hit and drove in two runs.