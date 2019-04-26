The Lady Leafs played Kaneland to a tie, topped Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference rival Ottawa and earned the Pekin Invite title.

Kaneland at Geneseo

The Lady Leafs played Kaneland to a no-score tie on a fridged night at the Geneseo Soccer Pitch on April 18.

It was the 11-consecutive game Geneseo hasn’t allowed a goal so far this season, and the only two goals the Lady Leafs have allowed have come on penalty kicks or free kicks.

Lauren Pardoe made seven saves in net to preserve the tie.

A junior, Pardoe made a one-handed save in the 22nd minute of the match after the defense was caught off guard by a quick shot from just outside the box.

Fighting her way through a crowd of bodies, Pardoe made another clutch stop on a Kaneland corner kick with less than two minutes remaining until halftime.

Pekin Invite

Geneseo swept the field to earn the Pekin Invite crown at Coal Miner’s Park concluding on April 20.

The Lady Leafs opened the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais, and advanced to the championship with a 5-2 win over host Pekin.

Geneseo earned the title with a 2-0 victory over Washington in the championship match.

Pekin snapped the Lady Leafs’ 12-game streak of shutout games during which Geneseo outscored opponents 53-0.

Geneseo at Ottawa

Geneseo’s Rachel Daniels scored two goals and the Lady Leafs rolled to a 4-0 victory at Ottawa High School on April 22.

Daniels scored in the first minute with an assist from MaKenzie Thompson.

Bailey Huizenga found the back of the net, and Geneseo held a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Daniels struck again for a score in the second half, and Thompson added some insurance with a late score.

Geneseo at Yorkville

The Lady Leafs scored three second-half goals to defeat the Lady Foxes 3-2 at Yorkville High School on April 23.

Trailing 2-0 in the second half, Geneseo (15-1-1) started its turnaround with a goal from Taylor DeSplinter.

A sophomore, DeSplinter scored again on a penalty kick to tie the game, and Thompson scored the go-ahead goal to secure the win.