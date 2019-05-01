Kewanee High School’s undefeated football team from 1946 and the boys basketball team that reached the 1984-85 state quarterfinals headline the selections for the incoming class of the Kewanee High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

In addition to those two teams, the selection committee chose seven male athletes, two female athletes, two track relay teams, three distinguished alumni and two friends of the school.

The Kewanee Schools Foundation announced the selections on Saturday. The induction ceremony will be Oct. 12.

The 1947 football team was coached by Helmut Brockman and went through the season with a record of 8 wins, no losses and one tie. The team was led by quarterback Bill Walton and lineman Johnny Lazar.

The football team won the Northwest Conference championship. Some decisive games en route to the title was a showdown against Moline that ended in a 13-all tie. Kewanee rallied to even the score late, than its defense held, with Moline fumbling at the goal line as time expired.

The march to the conference title included a 33-13 victory over East Moline and a 6-0 homecoming victory over Galesburg. Walton passed to Ding Nass for the winning score and the defense made two goal-line stands.

Kewanee also won its grudge match against Princeton 42-0. That game was notable because the bleachers collapsed during the game and several fans were injured.

The 1985 boys basketball team was coached by Mike Kirkham and went 27-4. The team was ranked No. 7 in the final Class A Associated Press poll.

Shannon Talbot scored 27 points and Pat Townsend 15 in the 75-52 victory over Annawan in the supersectional.

At Champaign’s Assembly Hall, Kewanee lost in overtime to West Frankfort in the quarterfinal by a score of 64-59. Talbot had 29 and Townsend had 13 in the loss.

The two relay teams entering the hall were from the 1967 boys track team and the 2005 girls track team. In 1967, the unit of Kurt Beranek, Dick Carlson, Steve Carlson and Ron Saey set the school and North Central Illinois Conference record in the 880-yard relay. In 2005, the unit of Sara (Cervantez) Nimrick, Kelly Cruse, Clarissa LaFlora and Rachel Stalzer took second place in the Class A state meet with a time of 1:49.94, beaten by a unit from Freeburg that crossed a fraction of a second faster at 1:49.66.

Individual entrants (and the year of their senior class) are:

Bob White (1943), Saey (1969), Chad Kelly (1990), Gary Hill (1971), Don Harvey (1971), Carlson (1967), Adam Breedlove (2009), Ashley Goodrich (2002) and Becca Davis (2000).

Distinguished alumni being entered into the hall are Mike Krause (1985), Jonny Henkins (2004) and Bob Breedlove (1970).

Breedlove and Gary Costenson (1980) are also being inducted in the category of friends.

The first hall of fame ceremony was held in 2004. Since 2007, selections have been made in odd-numbered years. Costenson and his brother David helped establish the hall of fame after discussions with their late father, John Costenson. In 2017, the hall of fame class included the 1914 track team, the 1943 football team and the 1979 and 1991 girls basketball teams.

The committee is trying to contact several athletes and/or surviving family members. The list is Warren Arter, Ronald Behnke, Merwyn Dergins, Ralph Emery, Keith Follett, George Fuller, Jack Gleason, Daryl Godke, Vern Hainline, Gary Hill, Henry Johnson, James Landis, Dean Larson, Johnny Lazar, Dale Minnneart, Martin O’Connor, Gordon Painter, Vincent Shepherd, Jack VanDierendonck, Louis Wagner, Dexter Wasson, Bob White, Richard Williams and David Moore. People with contact or status information on those individuals are asked to contact the Kewanee Schools Foundation office at (309) 856-8702 or fill out the contact form at www.kewaneeschoolsfoundation.org.