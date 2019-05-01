KEWANEE — The rain continued to fall Tuesday, washing out any hopes the 74th Brockman Invitational track and field meet would be run.

It was the first time weather wiped out the meet in its entirety.

The meet was first run in 1947.

The rain, which dumped a record 2.52 inches on Monday, continued. The area was under flood flood warnings the forecast for the evening called for additional heavy rains.

A similar forecast was projected for Wednesday, though it also included thunderstorms.

Peterson-Breedlove track was quiet and soaked on Tuesday afternoon.

Water collected in the lanes in front of the stadium grandstand and in the area where the high jump is conducted. The grassy area around the discus cage was soggy and the sand at the shot put circle was saturated.

Another inch of precipitation had fallen in the previous 6 hours. Some .16 of an inch fell on Sunday and .43 on Saturday. The area had received 5.33 inches of rain during the month.