Pontiac-Prairie Central softball

Pontiac can check winning a conference championship off its list of goals for this season. The Indians accomplished that feat Monday with a 6-5 win over host Prairie Central in a game that took 14 innings.

The anticlimactic aspect of winning the Illini Prairie Conference championship with the win was that the Indians had secure the title before the game was over. Central Catholic had defeated Tolono (Unity) before this game concluded, thus securing the championship for PTHS.

There is still the goal of winning the IPC championship with unblemished record as the Indians are scheduled to host Rantoul today at the Williamson Field Diamond.

“We’ve got one more,” Pontiac head coach Nicole Hayner.

This game was one of perseverance for Pontiac and, basically, just a game for Prairie Central. PC head coach Tim McGuire kept telling his team to enjoy this, this is what makes the game fun.

And why not, the Hawks certainly had nothing to lose. This was a rivalry game against a team looking to secure a league title and looking to make a long postseason run.

“We want good games, we want games where we have to play in the moment and you have to work,” Hayner said. “I would say heart rates were up all around. It’s a rival game, you have to give a lot of credit to PC. I don’t know if they always make great catches, great plays, but they made them tonight. They gave us a run for our money.”

That run came late in regulation and then through the extra seven innings. Prairie Central began its comeback off Pontiac starter Amanda Fox in the bottom of the fifth inning after falling behind 4-1.

Kate Winterland led off with a base hit. She moved to second on Anna Hale’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Lindsey Hari’s single right.

It took a two-out rally for the Hawks to add a run in the sixth inning. The two-out thing would be a factor later, as well.

Brianna Seeman singled and advanced to third on Winterland’s base hit. Hale then delivered a run-scoring single to make it a 4-3 game.

Meanwhile, Briley Hoffman was finding a groove in the circle for Prairie Central. She came on in the fifth inning and was able to handle the Indians. She allowed a two-out hit in the fifth, a two-out walk and single in the sixth and a one-out double in the seventh and escaped each situation without giving up a run.

The Hawks were looking to to at least forge a tie in their final inning at bat in regulation. A leadoff walk by Fox to Hari opened the PC seventh. Lyndie Shumaker bunted and a throwing error by PTHS third baseman Sydney Barnett allowed Hari to reach third, putting runners on the corners. Shumaker was batting for Natalie Graf, who came back into the game to run.

Pontiac changed pitchers as Regan Krause came in for Fox. Krause struck out Amber Graf for the first out but the Hawks tied the game when Gabby Nagel grounded to Fox at first, who threw home trying to get Hari.

This tied the game and left Hawks with the potential winning run on second base. Hoffman got the sacrifice bunt down and Natalie Graf and Nagel each moved into scoring position. Seeman popped out to end the inning.

Pontiac had a mild threat in the ninth with Alyssa Fox on second with one out, but the Indians couldn’t score her. Prairie Central had a pair of one-out singles in the 11th but couldn’t score.

The Indians looked to finally get the game in hand in the 13th inning when Peyton Trost belted a Hoffman offering over the left field fence to give Pontiac a 5-4 lead. Krause then got the first two PC batters on groundouts in the bottom of the inning. Hale represented the Hawks’ final chance.

Hale was able to work a walk to keep the home team’s hopes alive. She stole second base on a gamble that proved huge.

“It was a straight steal, I felt like, with two strikes on (Addison Casner), we had to get her over,” McGuire said of the steal. “I didn’t see where we were going to get two hits back-to-back.”

Casner then dropped a blooper down the right field line for a three-base hit that easily plated Hale with the tying run. Krause got out of the inning by striking out Hari.

Pontiac bounced back in the top of the 14th by getting what became the game-winning run. Alyssa Fox and Amanda Fox each singled and Krause walked to load the bases with one out. Sydney Shepherd came on as the courtesy runner for Krause.

Barnett then delivered with a sacrifice fly that drove in Alyssa Fox. Amanda Fox was thrown out at the plate in a controversial play.

She tried to score from second after the ball sailed past PC catcher Kenna Skaggs. While rounding third, Fox was tripped up after running into third baseman Natalie Graf, slowing the Pontiac runner’s progress. Fox was easily tagged out by Hoffman to complete the double play and end the inning.

Krause then struck out the Hawks in order in the last of the 14th for the win.

“I would say the mental toughness (was the key), just knowing that if we didn’t get a run at that point that we knew the next inning we would or we would have a chance,” Hayner said. “We had to stay mentally tough, not only for seven but for seven more.”

“I’m so proud of them, I told them there’s a way if winning when you lose and that’s what this was,” McGuire said of his club. “Pontiac is just loaded. I think the thing that impressed me most was that Pontiac scored, we picked up a run off Regan.”

Pontiac grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning off Prairie Central starter Heidi Meister. Addison Masching scored on an Amanda Fox sacrifice fly, and Alyssa Fox came home on a Barnett sacrifice fly.

Trost led off the Pontiac second with a single. Flex Cami Trost came on as the runner and eventually scored when Masching singled to right with two outs. Barnett doubled with two out in the fourth and scored when Grace Myers singled for a 4-0 lead.

The Hawks got on the board when Casner singled with two outs to drive in Seeman, who led off the inning with a base hit.

Alyssa Fox had four hits for the Indians (22-2, 9-0). Barnett had a pair of two-base hits and drove in two runs while Peyton Trost homered, singled and a run batted in. Myers also had two hits and a run batted in while Masching and Amanda Fox each chalked up a singled and an RBI. Maddi Stark and Madison Weber each singled.

Krause got the win in relief. She allowed a run on four hits, a walk and struck out 14. Amanda Fox went the first 6-plus innings, yielding four runs on 11 hits and two walks. She fanned six.

Hoffman took the loss for the Hawks (15-13). She scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out three in 10 innings. Meister pitched the first four frames, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one.

Casner had a triple, three singles and two RBIs to lead the Prairie Central offense. Hale had three hits and drove in a run while Seeman and Winterland each had two hits. Hari and Nagel each had one hit and one RBI.