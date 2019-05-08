PRINCETON — Princeton beat Kewanee 10-0 in a five-inning baseball game played amid a steady rain.

Princeton pitcher Braden Murfin was solid, throwing six strikeouts, allowing a walk and two hits.

For Kewanee, which had six errors, it’s an outing best forgotten.

“Rough day,” said coach Cody Butler. “This spring has been rough on us. The weather. You’re excited to play a game, and then you get here, and you’re playing in rain and mud and it’s never easy.

“(Princeton) played in the same conditions and they put up 10 runs. You have to work your butts off and get better.

“At this point of the season, we’ll take this game, throw it in the garbage and move on towards regionals next week.”

Kewanee pitcher Simeon Campbell started. He struck out one and walked one. Nolan Stout threw the next three innings. He struck out four and walked two. Four of his eight runs were earned.

“Nolan threw pretty well with conditions being what they were,” said Butler. “With the rain and the ball being wet all the time. You get to the second and third inning, there’s not much you can do with the baseballs. They’re going to be wet.”

Kewanee’s two hits were by Ian Welgat and Will Terry.

Princeton scored once in the first, added two in the second and four in the third. The three-run fifth wrapped it up. Caleb Alter had Princeton’s only extra-base hit, a double.

Kewanee is 7-11. Princeton is 8-8.