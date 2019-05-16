PLANO — Kewanee’s Malcon deJesus qualified for state in the 400 meters on Wednesday during the Class 2A Sectional.

DeJesus placed second in what proved to be a tight finish against the winner, LaSalle-Peru’s Jesse Casas.

Casas and deJesus were neck-and-neck on the back straightaway as the sun set over the stadium bleachers — both chasing Sandwich’s Dylan Baumbach who led because of the staggered start.

As they came out of the third turn, Casas gained a stride advantage over deJesus and Baumbach.

As they cleared the fourth turn, L-P’s Gaige Noonan had closed the gap on the inside, while deJesus was matching Casas.

Casas had a surge of speed, and hit the straightway in front of the grandstand with a step on deJesus. With about 50 meters to go, deJesus dashed forward.

At the finish line, Casas leaned across a split second ahead of deJesus. Both had eclipsed the qualifying standard of 50.99 seconds. Casas won in 50.16 seconds and deJesus was second at 50.19. Noonan was third at 51.97.

“It felt pretty good,” deJesus said. “Glad I’m making it to state. It was a tough finish.”

It was a rematch of their race on April 11, when deJesus set the Howard-Monier Invitational meet record with a finish of 50.67 seconds. Casas was second at 50.92.

For deJesus, it was a better showing than his 51.40 for fourth place at the Three Rivers Conference meet on Friday.

“I knew I had to improve on my mistakes at conference meet,” said deJesus, who had two days of workouts.

“I’m happy Malcon made it out,” said Kewanee coach Jeff King. “Hope we can break :50 by state.”

DeJesus will take part in the Journal Star honor roll meet on Monday. “It’s a good speed workout for him,” King said, adding that the real attraction of the meet is its notoriety, not just for deJesus, but for anyone on the team with a chance to compete. “I their heads it’s as big as the state meet. I can’t blame them. It’s a lot of fun.”

DeJesus competed in the other sprints. He was sixth in the 100 in 11.54 seconds and fourth in the 200 in 23.14 seconds.

Kewanee scored 16 points and finished 13th in team standings. DeJesus was the only member of the boys team to qualify for state.

Kavon Russell finished fifth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-foot. Niko Powe also took part in the high jump, but did not make the starting height.

Russell took part in the long jump, but scratched on all three attempts, stepping across the takeoff board. Senior teammate Jeremiah Israel placed eighth overall in the long jump. His best distance was 19 feet, 5 inches.

Xavier Crowe took sixth in the shot put, setting a personal mark of 45 feet, 4 inches. Crowe was eighth in the discus at 125-4.

Tim Nolan finished eighth in the 300 hurdles, coming in at 44.28. Niko Powe was ninth in the 800 at 2:09.02 and Calvin DeSplinter set a personal mark in the 1,600 taking ninth at 4:56.77.

Kewanee’s other finishers:

Isaac Morales was 13th in the 400 at 57.11. Gabe Johnson was 15th in the 3,200 in 11:23.89 and 29th in the 800 in 2:33.37. Colin Vanstechelman was 19th in the 1,600 in 5:10.26.

Nolan also was 16th in the 100 hurdles in 18.30 seconds.

Xander Gruszeczka was 10th in the pole vault in 10-6 and 24th in the triple jump at 34-7 ½. Kegan Anderson went 9-6 in the pole vault.

Joey Getz was 24th in the shot put at 33-6 and Cody Fitzsimmons was 29th in the discus at 73-4.

Kewanee’s 4x100 team of Gruszeczka, Desplinter, Daniel Sanches and Greg Wolf was 13th in 49.11 seconds. Its 4x400 team of Sanchez, Wolf, Powe and Vanstechelman was 12th in 3:53.69. Its 4x800 team of Gomez, Cavious Reed, Austin Hall and Billy Huggins was 14th in 12:08.33.

New Lenox Providence Catholic won the meet with 72 points. Plano was second and LaSalle-Peru was third. Princeton, coming off its Three Rivers Conference victory, was tied for fourth with Sandwich and Tinley Park.

Kyle Bell of New Lenox Providence won the 1,600 and the 3,200 races. Jayden McCulskie-Green of Sandwich won the long jump and the triple jump. Jake Renfro of New Lenox Providence won the discus and the shot put. L-P won the two distance relays. Six long jumpers made the qualifying distance, four triple jumpers beat or matched the standard.