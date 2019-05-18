ORION — The promise of a state appearance for two Annawan-Wethersfield long jumpers was apparent early in the season.

That promise was fulfilled.

Julian Samuels and Kaynen Bond both beat the state qualifying mark of 20 feet 10 inches in the preliminary flights and will take part in the state meet, which starts Thursday at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

While Samuels, a junior, and Bond, a sophomore, made their mark early in the Class 1A sectional at Orion High School, they were not the whole story for A-W. Also making it to the state meet were Samuels in the 100-meter dash and Benjamin Smith, a sophomore, in the triple jump.

The meet also was the last chance for senior team members, such as John Fisher and Jared Charlet running in the 800, and Bryan Ponce in the relays. Annawan-Wethersfield scored 44.25 points and finished fifth overall.

“We gave everything we possibly had,” A-W boys coach Carl Anderson said. “I could not be prouder of every kid I’ve got on this team.

“It’s a young group. Led by a couple of great seniors. John Fisher, Bryan Ponce and Jared Charlet. Those kids have led us for four years. Just escapulated a great season.”

The sectional was conducted under flat gray skies with a steady 14 mph breeze out of the east. Temperature at meet time were 70 degrees with 80-degree humidity. The wind picked up considerably as the meet progressed, prompting officials to make changes to the running of the 110 hurdles and the 100-meter dash.

Jumpers

Both Samuels and Bond skipped the long jump finals after securing qualifying spots in the prelims. Samuels scratched on his first attempt, but then turned in an event-winning distance of 22 feet, 2 inches that drew applause from the spectators gathered around the chain-link fence that surrounded the runway and pit.

Bond’s best jump was 20-10 ¾. He finished in third place after Bureau Valley’s Kale Barnett, who took part in the event finals, improved his mark to 21-0 ½ and took second place.

The triple jump was not conducted until early evening and the finals did not conclude until well after dark. At one point, the event judge asked spectators to step away from the fence because they were blocking the only available light that illuminated the takeoff pylon. The source of that light was the dim glow from the stadium lights nearby.

Smith qualified for the finals and then had a personal best leap of 41-6.25, beating the qualifying standard of 41-3. Smith finished in fourth overall. Also qualifying were Galva’s Peyton Sopiars at 43-10, Hall’s Devin Soldati at 42-6 ¾ and Oriona’s Caleb Spranger at 42-0.

100 dash

Gusting winds out of the east prompted meet officials flip the direction of the 110-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash run in front of the grandstand so the wind would be at the competitor’s backs. This includes setting a new start line and the repositioning of electronic timing devices.

After the 110-hurdles, the first heats of the 100-meters were run. Then the meet official stopped to examine the track. It was determined that the finish line was incorrectly placed and that those heats were run at a distance of an additional two meters. The rules committee convened on the infield, and after a brief discussion, ordered those heats re-run. Coaches then dispersed in all directions to call back those runners from the earlier heats who were now at other events or in their teams’ tents.

While re-running those earlier heats did not affect the final heat involving the fastest competitors in the field, it caused a delay in the schedule, most especially, in the triple jump as there was an overlap of so many competitors.

As it was, the last heat of the 100 was run without a hitch. The wind-aided run produced five competitors who beat the qualifying standard of 11.38 seconds.

Princeville’s Adam Snedden was first in 10.86, Hall’s Marshall Walk was second in 10.87, Hall’s Steven Brust was third in 11.02, Samuels was fourth in 11.25 and St. Bede’s Austin Torri was fifth in 11.32 seconds.

A-W’s Bond who was in the next-to-last heat of the 100, was disqualified for coming out of the blocks early and causing a false start

Other A-W entries

Fisher took third in a fiercely run 800 meters. Orion’s Ryan Wegerer took first in 2:03.99, followed closely by Amboy’s Thomas Stamberger in 2:04.21 and then Fisher on their heels at 2:07.28.

Nevin Bolin was third in the high jump at 5-5 and Jesse Sandoval was eighth at the same height.

In the relays, A-W placed third in the 4x400 relay in 3:40.18, sixth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:50.05, fifth in the 4x100 relay in 46.29 seconds, ninth in the 4x200 relay in 1:45.28

Landon Smith was 18th in the 3,200 in 13:49.10, Jarrett Chayer was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 19.18 seconds and seventh in the 300 hurdles in 49.72, Jared Charlet was 21st in the 800 in 2:33.85 and 19th in the 1,600 in 5:50.02, Jason Li was 19th in the 400 in 1:09.07, Joseph Carpenter was 17th in 200 in 27.55 seconds.

George Lathouris was 16th in the shot put at 33-9. He was 13th in the discus at 90-3 and Branton Robinson was 29th in the discus at 59-11.

Multiple event winners

Caelin Foley of Galva won both the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs. But the latter race had quite the finish. Foley held back until the last lap, surging ahead on the far straightaway. But Jordan Francis of Cambridge waited until the race was within the last 100 meters to make his move. His finishing kick ate up the advantage Foley had so that they finished within a second of each other. Foley won in 4:45.73 and Francis was second in 4:46.78. Denver Hoerr of Princeville also had a finishing sprint and took third in 4:46.92.

Hall won the sprint relays: the 4x100 and the 4x200. Walk and Snedden qualified in both the 100 and the 200. Soldati, a triple jump qualifier, also won the 400. Orion’s Logan Lee won the discus at 157-6 and the shot put at 52-2. Barnett won the pole vault at 11-3 before qualifying in the long jump.