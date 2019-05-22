Pontiac wins regional game

Amanda Fox wasn’t at her best, something she admitted to after the game. But the senior left-hander was more than sharp enough to cut throw the Morton order in a Class 3A U-High Regional semifinal game Tuesday at Illinois Wesleyan.

Fox allowed just one hit and came up with a key double play to help Pontiac advance to the final with a 10-0 victory over the Potters. The Indians (28-4) will meet host U-High, a 2-1 winner over Bloomington, for the title and a spot at the Peoria (Notre Dame) Sectional on Friday.

“I think everyone was nervous coming in,” Fox said. “The first couple innings we didn’t struggle, but it was a little rough getting going. I struggled a little bit pitching, and they all had my back. Everybody felt good after the first couple of innings.”

Pontiac erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning to create a 10-run rule situation. It was the fourth inning where PTHS really rattled its bats, but it was only a matter of time before the Indians got rolling.

This was evident when leadoff hitter Addison Masching flew out in the first inning. Masching blasted a 3-1 pitch to the warning track in center field before it was hauled in by Jenna Thomas. The big deal was the ball traveling that well despite getting held up in a 25 mph wind.

The Tribe did get a run in the first frame to allow Fox to pitch the rest of way with a lead. Alyssa Fox followed Masching’s drive with a walk and Amanda Fox singled, Sydney Shepherd came on to run as the courtesy for the pitcher.

Peyton Trost delivered in the clutch with a two-out base hit that plated Alyssa Fox for the 1-0 advantage.

Amanda Fox struck out the side in the first inning, but gave up a leadoff hit and hit a batter to open the second before setting down the next three hitters.

It was a play in the third frame that seemed critical on a day where the conditions helped even the playing field.

Fox walked the first two Potters before getting a pop out. With runners on first and second, Fox faced Abby Winstead, who sent an offering back through the box on a line. Fox snared it, turned and threw to Alyssa Fox at second to complete a 1-6 double play and end the inning.

“That was a huge play, to get out of that inning without anyone scoring was a really big deal,” Amanda Fox said.

“She knows she’s going to pitch for outs and that was the situation,” state PTHS head coach Nicole Hayner. “She knows the defense will back her up.”

Amanda Fox was fine after that as she retired the final six Morton batters, the last four on strikeouts.

“After the second inning when I started settling down, the defense had my back and I knew my job was just to throw the ball,” Fox said.

Morton’s defense helped Pontiac augment its lead in the third inning. A couple of errors helped the Indians plate two more runs and leave the bases loaded.

Sydney Barnett singled to drive in Alyssa Fox. Barnett scored on Trost’s blooper to short center that dropped off Thomas’ glove.

Pontiac’s offense made a statement in the fourth inning with the seven-run outburst.

Alyssa Fox singled, Amanda Fox was hit by a pitch that bounced in front of the batter’s box, and Barnett delivered a two-run base hit to make it 5-0.

Grace Myers drove in Barnett with a hit and Regan Krause, who was sidelined coming into the postseason, doubled to left to drive in Trost and Myers for an 8-0 lead.

Masching singled to center to plate Maddi Stark and Madison Weber but was thrown out trying to take second. Still, it was a 10-0 lead.

“This is what we’ve been working for all year — one game at a time, each inning at a time, one out at a time,” Hayner said. “To get here and get one game in helps everybody.”

Fox finished with nine strikeouts in the circle and walked two. She hit a batter and yielded just one base hit.

Barnett had two hits and drove in three runs while Masching had two hits and two RBIs. Myers collected a double, single and RBI and Trost had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Krause had a two-base hit and two runs batted in while Alyssa Fox and Amanda Fox each singled.