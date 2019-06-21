The weight room adjacent to Good’s Gym is not a quiet place.

Amid the din of clanging metal weights and the clatter of machines, the members of the Kewanee High School football program are entering their second week under the supervision of new coach Brad Swanson.

While morning workouts are loud, certainly drowning out most conversations, Swanson’s objectives are coming through clear as a bell.

He’s even made a photo of Kewanee football players working in the weight room the new profile photo on his twitter account: @coachswanson33 .

“Numbers, we want more,” Swanson said. “But these kids have been showing up, working their butts off. We’ve had good energy.”

Much of Monday’s lifting workout was devoted to upper body and arm strength. Shoulders, bench press, push ups, triceps were among the targeted areas as listed on a weight-lifting program showing on a display screen in the weight room.

In addition to lifting weights, members of the team are also taking part in the team’s Speed School. These are individual drills meant to increase their agility.

The team is also going through a plyometrics circuit — jump training designed to activate quick response and strengthen major muscle groups.

Swanson said individuals are also receiving instruction in fundamentals.

Swanson credited athletics trainer Ian Swindler and Kewanee grad and former Western Illinois University football player Matthew Costenson Segura with taking the lead in offering this offseason regimen.

Swanson, who was an assistant at Galesburg High School last season, said he’s accepted an invitation from Michael Washabaugh to take part in seven-on-seven intersquad scrimmage drills in Galesburg on Tuesday.