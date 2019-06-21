GENESEO — Annawan’s girls basketball team got open looks on the perimeter Tuesday. And no one on Jason Burkiewicz’s roster seems shy about hoisting a long-range jumper.

Four different players fired in 3-pointers in the first half and another nailed one just inside the arc.

All of it was part of Annawan’s 54-14 summer league scrimmage victory against host Geneseo.

Geneseo, whose varsity was playing in a tournament elsewhere, primarily had freshmen and sophomores on the floor.

But Annawan did get a taste of varsity action later, with Sherrard on the schedule in the nightcap.

“First time we’re really running structured things,” Burkiewicz said. “We got good spacing. Knocked down a lot of 3s.”

Annawan used a second unit for long stretches — its lead was firmly established by halftime. “Our bench is freshman and sophomores,” he said. “But they are coming up to our (varsity) level fast. They will be tough for us.”