The Kewanee girls volleyball team is in the early stage of its summer routine.

Yet, the point of emphasis is clear: Improve passing across the board.

“Passing,” says Claire Nichols. “Can’t go anywhere without ball control.”

Nichols is in her second season as the varsity coach. Kewanee went 11-23 last fall with a squad that was mostly seniors.

“A lot of the summer is going to be ball control,” she said. “We have the tools to set and hit — if the passing is there.”

The first touch on a serve reception or after opponent’s attack is the essential transition point from defense to offense.

The primary aim of good passing is to get the ball to the setter in a way she can direct it to the most effective point of attack — options available only if the pass is easily handled.

Secondarily, even a desperate defensive up can be effective if the ball is sent aloft and toward where attackers are positioned, mimicking a good set.

While Kewanee doesn’t have any blockers on the front row with exceptional height — no one above 6-foot — the current roster has depth, with several players possessing good height or are vertical leapers. That includes incoming seniors Gracey Damron, who is 5-foot-8, and Alyson Schafer, who is 5-6, and a trio of incoming juniors, Isabella Tondreau, who is 5-7, Ailynn Duarte, who is 5-10, and Dana Eble, who is 5-8.

After a warmup hitting drill Wednesday morning, Nichols ran a defensive reaction exercise, making sure defenders are positioned in their zones and producing good passes. It was the team’s second practice of the summer. Players have been doing weights-training for three weeks and doing speed work on Wednesdays.

With the demise of the Geneseo summer league, Nichols said there will be fewer scrimmage opportunities. There will be scrimmages July 8 at Central Junior High that include Wethersfield, Annawan and Ridgewood. Kewanee will attend a scrimmage July 14 at Augustana College in Rock Island. Players will serve as counselors for Kewanee’s All-American Camp, July 22-24.

All is in preparation for the fall regular season. Nichols expects traditionally strong programs in the Three Rivers Conference, such as Newman Central Catholic, St. Bede and Princeton, to again be good. “It’s a tough conference,” she said.