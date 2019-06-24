LAMOILLE - One thing is for certain, the Kewanee girls basketball team can be scrappy on defense when it needs to be.

In two offseason scrimmages on Friday at LaMoille High School, Kewanee showed different facets of its defense.

As part of its 41-31 victory over Pearl City, it used a half-court trap to force turnovers and establish an early lead. Long-limbed Alyson Shafer was the lead pincer trapping ball-handlers after they crossed midcourt. It often resulted in errant passes as ball handlers tried to throw beyond her reach.

Later, in a 35-32 loss to Prairie Central, Kewanee showed it can knuckle down when it falls behind. In the first half, with Prairie Central ahead 19-5 with 7:14 left, Kewanee clamped down. The team was especially stingy on the interior. It gave the opponent only two more baskets and a free throw, narrowing the gap at halftime to 24-13.

With about 5 minutes to go, Prairie Central still had an 11 point lead. Kewanee extended to three-quarters court with a ballhawking woman-to-woman press. Moreover, the bench was engaged, with reserves shouting encouragement and cheering on steals and made baskets. Capitalizing on turnovers, Kewanee inched its way back. Adriana Contreras hit a 3-pointer that pulled Kewanee within three in the final minute.

The only thing preventing Kewanee from extending the game was the rules of the scrimmage. All common fouls simple revert to the ball out of bounds. Without free throws, there was no opportunity to for Kewanee to gain another offensive possession.

“We have tons of heart,” said Kewanee coach Jessica Shipley, pointing to the attempted comeback.

Shipley was on the sidelines, though her due date is about a week away. Assistant Nick Christakos was on hand in the event he had to take over.

Some other takeaways from the scrimmage:

> Ailynn Duarte, a 6-foot junior, saw a lot of touches from the low post. When shooting opportunities didn’t open up, she was quick to kick it out to guards open on the perimeter.

> Prairie Central’s own three-quarters court zone trap gave Kewanee fits, especially after senior forward and principal ballhadler Gracey Damron went to the bench with a twisted ankle. “We play better when we have a plan,” said Shipley, who eventually called time so Kewanee could regroup and run its press-breaker.

> Kewanee is working on scoring off inbounds plays. In the first scrimmage, Damron got free of a defender and fired in a 3 off an inbounds pass

Wethersfield was also at the scrimmage and won its two games on Friday morning. On the way back to Kewanee, the team allowed itself time for a quick pit stop in Dover. There they posed with the display automobiles painted up like characters from the Pixar movie “Cars” for photos they posted on social media.

On Saturday, Coach Todd Hansen reported that on Saturday Wethersfield defeated Lena-Winslow and lost to Aurora Catholic by 10 points. He said that was an improvement, as Aurora Catholic beat Wethersfield by 30 points a week ago.

Boys Basketball

Wethersfield took part in a shootout at the University of Dubuque on Sunday. Wethersfield defeated Calamus-Wheatland of Wheatland, Iowa 60-41. It then had victories over Jessup and Easton Valley.

Kewanee participated in the Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout in Rock Island. In the opener on Friday, Kewanee was paired with the tournament’s defending champion, North Scott. North Scott won 49-28.

In the second game on Friday, Peoria Richwoods beat Kewanee 58-43.

In consolation bracket play on Saturday, Kewanee beat Rock Island Alleman 58-29 and then beat Sterling Newman 58-27.

Peoria Notre Dame won the tournament by defeating North Scott 51-41. Rockford Boylan took third, Assumption was fifth, Rock Island was fifth and Taylorville defeated Richwoods in the consolation final.