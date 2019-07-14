For July, the evenings this week were relatively cool. A perfect setting for incoming Kewanee High School football coach Brad Swanson to offer his free Dream Big clinic to students entering grades 5 through 8.

“Lot of energy,” Swanson said. “They’re just doing a great job. Having fun.”

Swanson said there have been more than 40 participants each night. The clinic was held on the auxiliary fields adjacent to the football stadium.

Monday and Wednesday evenings were mostly devoted to offensive skills. Tuesday and Thursday focused on instruction on defensive techniques.

“We’re working on putting stuff in their toolbox approaching the junior high season,” Swanson said.

Before breaking up into unit drills led by position coaches, Swanson led the campers through a series of exercises and warm-up drills on Thursday. He then worked with students on defensive line skills.

Central Junior High plays an eight-game schedule in the late summer and early autumn.

Swanson said the clinic was “not too structured. Skill stuff. A little 7 on 7 at the end.” He said he appreciated the excitement around the game of football during the offseason.

High School team

The Kewanee High School football team has devoted much of the school break to work in the weight room. That changes next week when Brad Swanson accompanies 34 players to a team camp at Western Illinois University in Macomb.

“Good competition,” Swanson said. “We’ll see where we’re ranked with teams from across the state.”

Fundamental and skills evaluation aside, the main goal of the camp will be team-building, Swanson said.

“Great experience,” said Swanson, who said he took part in the WIU camp when he was an assistant coach at Galesburg. “You don’t have to worry about the rest of the world. Just you and your brothers and football for three days. Really good for the guys to come together.”

The team camp at WIU begins on Wednesday. The players will receive individual instruction from the coaches and players with WIU. In the afternoon, Kewanee will be paired with another school for a “mixer.” At this session the coaches will discuss and plan a controlled scrimmage situation that fits both teams’ needs.

Swanson said these scripted scenarios could potentially include working on inside running game, 7 on 7 skills, or goal-line offense and defense.

In that first evening after dinner there will be a “king of the hill” drill and 11 on 11 play for short segments.

On Thursday, the WIU coaches and players will again be available for individual instruction. There will be another mixer in the afternoon. The evening will have a challenge for lineman and a 7 on 7 drill for backs and receivers. The team will return home on Friday.

The last two weeks of July Kewanee will be at home for its own team camp. The evening sessions start with weight lifting at 5 p.m. Outside drills will begin at 6 p.m.

By the end of the offseason, Kewanee will have had 7 on 7 scrimmages with Galesburg and Stark County.