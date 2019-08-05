TOULON — Two teens were the top finishers of the men’s and women’s divisions of the Indian Creek 5K run, part of the Old Settlers Days festivities on Saturday.

Alex Welch, 15, of LaFayette won the men’s division in 20 minutes, 49 seconds. He had placed second in 2018 in 20:22.

Paige Rewerts, 14, of Wyoming, Ill., won the women’s division in 23:49 and was seventh overall. Rewerts, who won the women’s division in 2018, did not beat her previous time of 22:42.

In fact, runners under age 21 took seven spots in the top 10. The others were Brett Browning, 17, of Wyoming, who was eighth in 24:02; Joseph Harmon, 14, of Toulon, who was 11th in 24:40; Keagan Hamilton, 12, of Bradford, who was 12th overall and second among women in 24:53; Ben Browning, 11, of Wyoming, who was 14th in 25:34; and Hunter Ely, 9, of Toulon, who was 18th in 26:56.

Joe Hanks, 57, of Peoria, finished second overall in 21:23. Josh Allen, 31, of Toulon was third in 22:07. Derek Robinson, 41, of Bloomington was fourth in 22:41. Dave Price, 62, of Effingham was fifth in 22:48.

Rounding out the top 10: Noel Shelton, 44, of Peoria was sixth in 23:20; Rewerts was seventh and Browning eighth; Leo Vandervlugt, 66, of Chillicothe was ninth in 24:15; and Bryan Tyree, 44, of Toulon was 10th in 24:37.

Conditions at the start of the 8 a.m. race were 91 degrees and clear. There were 78 entrants.

1, Alex Welch, 15, La Fayette, IL, 20:49

2, Joe Hanks, 57, Peoria, IL, 21:23

3, Josh Allen, 31, Toulon, IL, 22:07

4, Derek Robison 41, Bloomington, IL, 22:41

5, Dave Price, 62, Effingham, IL, 22:48

6, Noel Shelton, 44, Peoria, IL, 23:20

7, Paige Rewerts, 14, Wyoming, IL, 23:49

8, Brett Browning, 17, Wyoming, IL, 24:02

9, Leo Vandervlugt, 66, Chillicothe, IL, 24:15

10, Bryan Tyree, 44, Toulon, IL, 24:37

11, Joseph Harmon, 14, Toulon, IL, 24:40

12, Keagan Hamilton, 12, Bradford, IL, 24:53

13, Nicholas Sutton, 36, Toulon, IL, 25:31

14, Ben Browning, 11, Wyoming, IL, 25:34

15, Jade Noard, 42, Toulon, IL, 25:57

16, Patricia Keim, 63, East Peoria, IL, 26:26

17, Taul Noard, 38, Toulon, IL, 26:37

18, Hunter Ely, 9, Toulon, IL, 26:56

19, Tenneille Ely, 36, Toulon, IL, 26:57

20, Brittany Riley, 37, Coal City, IL, 27:53