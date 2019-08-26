Girls tennis at Kewanee High School starts the season with a familiar directive from coach Donna Havelka — have loads of fun.

“We have a good time,” says Havelka. “Our goal is to improve. We try to play everybody.”

And there’s no shortage of opportunity to play good competition. Most of the public schools on the schedule have larger enrollments than Kewanee.

The team starts off Monday against East Peoria, visits Rock Island on Tuesday and has a home match Thursday against East Moline United Township.

“Pretty tough,” she says.

That is followed by the Newman Central Catholic Invitational at Sauk Valley junior college.

With a roster more than 20 strong, Havelka tries to pair young players with more experienced once in doubles play.

“We will notice a big change after two weeks, when they get the fundamentals down and when our other players get back into match play,” she says. “You’ll start to see them go out there with a lot more confidence.”

Kewanee plays its home matches at Northeast Park.

Seniors

Lanay Thorp, Sayde Tapia, Lani Moreland, Anabel Bodine,

Juniors

Thalia Padilla, Jacklyn Monroe, Nancy Guerrero, Ahtziri Castillo, Esmeralda Cardoso, Abii Butcher, Emma Blodgett

Sophomores

Autumn Sieler, Kyra Shimmin, Sarah Monroe, Correann Ince, Shayla Hofford, Madiline Gustatis, Catie Griffin, Mikaela Goeffrier, Maya Davis

Freshman

Natalie Maxon, Belinda Castillo