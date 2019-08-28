Junior High baseball

Was the offense that good or the pitching that bad? Maybe it was something in between. Regardless, Pontiac was able to win a 25-14 decision in a slugfest against cross-town rival St. Mary’s in a junior high baseball game at Dan Trost Field at Jaycee Park Tuesday.

It looked like it was going to be a blowout in a hurry as the Warriors scored eight runs in the second inning and led 11-0 before the Saints got on the board. A 10-run third for SMS closed the margin.

PJHS answered with a seven-run fourth inning to rebuild a comfortable advantage.

Kerr Bauman led the Pontiac offense with four hits and three runs batted in. Amare Curtiss collected three hits and drove in three runs while Duncan Eilts had two hits and a run batted in. Hunter Wilson contributed a hit and two RBIs while Trenton Blackwell, Jacob Fogarty, Hunter Melvin and Camden Fenton each had a hit and RBI. Aaron Verdun, Ryson Eilts and Tommy Oestmann had one hit each. Hayden DuVall drove in two runs.

Bauman started for PJHS and struck out one. Fogarty fanned three in relief and Carter Dronenberg set down five on strikes.

Henry Brummell delivered three hits and four runs batted in for the Saints. Michael Kuska had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs and Conrad Pfaff had a pair of hits and three RBIs. Nolan Mennenga had two hits and two RBIs and Finan Krenz had two hits and an RBI. Charlie Sipe and Zach Masching each had a hit.

Krenz and Masching each fanned one on the bump for SMS.

PJHS 15, Saunemin 5

An eight-run third inning pushed Pontiac to a 15-5 victory over Saunemin on Monday at Trost Field. The Eagles scored in the top of the first inning but the Warriors erupted for eight in the third to take the lead for good.

Each side scored four times in the fourth inning and PJHS added a three-spot in the fifth frame to end the game.

Johnny Finnegan had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs to lead the Pontiac charge. Jackson Crawford had a double, single and run batted in while Aaron Verdun had a hit and two RBIs. Mason Schlosser and Carter Dronenberg each had a hit and RBI while Anderson Horning singled and Carson Walker, Landon Jordan and Hunter Christenson each drove in a run.

Walker started and struck out four in two innings. Jordan and Verdun each fanned one in relief.

PJHS 12, Ridgeview 2

Pontiac rolled past Ridgeview 12-2 on Saturday. Trenton Blackwell started and punched out one on the bump. Hunter Wilson struck out three and Camden Fenton fanned two.

The Warriors led 3-2 before blowing it open with seven runs in the fifth inning.

Fenton had a double, single and three runs batted in to lead the PJHS charge. Kerr Bauman also had a double and single to go with a run batted in. Blackwell had two hits and Amare Curtiss had a two-base hit.Hayden Duvall had a hit and three RBIs, Hunter Melvin and Jackson Crawford each had a hit and RBI while Hunter Wilson singled.