EARLVILLE — Rochelle defeated Kewanee 8-3 in boys soccer on Thursday during the first round of the War on 34 tournament.

Santos Contreras scored all three of Kewanee’s goals. They came at the 63rd, 67th and 70th minute. Cavius Reed and Guillermo Riggen each had an assist. Goalie Mikah Israel had two saves.

In the other quarterfinal, Earlville beat Aurora Christian 8-1.

In Friday’s scheduled quarterfinals, it was LaSalle-Peru vs. Morris and Geneseo vs. DePue.

Kewanee will play 9 a.m. Saturday in the consolation semifinals against the loser of the Geneseo-DePue match. The seventh-place match will be at noon and the fifth-place match at 12:15.