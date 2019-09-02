KEWANEE — Sophomore quarterback Will Bruno threw three touchdown passes, and Tayvian Taylor and Kavon Russell led a big-play offense, as the Kewanee Boilermakers won their season opener 28-22 over Riverdale Friday.

Bruno threw touchdown passes of 23, 2 and 51 yards and Taylor scored the winning touchdown on a 15-yard run late in the fourth quarter as the Boiler defense held off a strong Riverdale rushing attack.

The Boilers started things off with a 62-yard drive that took up almost 5 1/2 minutes and ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Bruno to Niko Powe.

The Rams answered with a drive that consumed almost six minutes and also covered 62 yards. The Boilers had the drive stopped when a fourth-down pass went incomplete at their 20, but a roughing-the-passer penalty gave the Rams new life. Jason Smith ran it in from four yards out to make it 7-6 Boilers.

Kewanee then put together a 70-yard scoring drive, highlighted by Taylor runs of 16 and 15 yards. On first and goal from the 2, Bruno connected with Josh Nimrick for the Boilers’ second touchdown.

Then Kewanee’s defense put together its best stand of the night. After the Rams drove to the Kewanee 11, an offsides penalty against the Boilers gave the Riversdale first and goal at the 6 with 15.1 seconds left in the half. Kewanee defenders stopped Riverdale short on two running plays before the half ended.

But the Rams regained the momentum, starting the third quarter with a 12-play, 7 1/2-miniute drive leading to a five-yard TD run by Dalton Cathcart. Colton Reiman’s PAT run made it 14-13 Rams.

Kewanee got right back into the lead thanks to the play of the night, a 51-yard touchdown strike from Bruno to Russell. A Riverdale defender interfered on the play, but Russell still made the catch and made it to the end zone. Bruno threw to Powe for the conversion to make it 21-14.

Riverdale just as quickly regained the lead, largely due to a 50-yard screen pass to fullback Nathan Bradley that moved them to Kewanee’s 25. Reiman later ran it in from 12 yards out and a PAT run by Cathcart gave the Rams a 22-21 lead.

The two teams exchanged punts, and Taylor returned the Riverdale punt to the Rams’ 37. He later ran 15 yards for the game’s final touchdown.

New Kewanee Head Coach Brad Swanson was happy to get the victory in his first night at the helm, and said he liked the atmosphere created by his players and the fans.

“There’s excitement here,” Swanson said, noting the enthusiasm of the people in the stands.

“We were together,” he said of his team. “We stuck to our guns, and it produced good things.”