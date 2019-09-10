Prep volleyball

Pontiac had a tough first week to its volleyball season under first-year head coach Haley Fairfield. The Indians rebounded by winning its only match last week, and continued that forward drive on Monday with a 25-18, 25-14 victory over Streator in a nonconference tilt at PTHS.

Lindsey Hunt was tough at the net with 1½ blocks and Addison Masching came up with 4 digs.

On offense, Brooke Fox delivered 7 kills with Madi Mennenga chalking up 9 assists. McKenna Gourley notched 3 ace serves.

Pontiac won the junior varsity match 25-9, 25-21 as Raegan Pfeifer served up 8 aces and had 5 assists. Ashley Robinson had 3 kills and Sam Johns made 5 digs.

Riley Foster's 5 aces led Pontiac to a 25-15, 25-16 win in the freshman match.

Prairie Central-Herscher

FAIRBURY — Prairie Central had a tough time with Herscher in a nonconference match at PCHS on Monday, falling 25-18, 25-20 to the Tigers.