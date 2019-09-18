Prep golf

Dani Grace Schrock and her Pontiac teammates practiced for the upcoming Livingston County Invitational by taking on Bloomington in a girls’ golf dual match Tuesday at Wolf Creek Golf Course.

Schrock led the field with a one-over par 37 in helping the Indians post a 216-234 victory.

Rylee Zimmerman was next for the Tribe with a 56, which tied for second low in the match. Aliya Leonard had a 59 and Claire Nyi came in with a 64 to complete the PTHS scoring. Addi Mauser had a 66 and Macey Rice shot 70.

Genesee Greenlee led the Raiders with a 56.

Dwight Triangular

DWIGHT — Kelly Deterding guided Dwight to a win over Watseka and Iroquois West in a Sangamon Valley Conference girls’ golf triangular at Dwight Country Club Tuesday.

Deterding tallied a 50 in helping the Trojans put up a 212 for the win. Watseka finished at 217and Iroquois West came in at 242.

Isabelle Schultz had a 51 for DTHS while Kendahl Weller had a 54 and Darian Guyer shot 57. Sophia Anderson had a 64 and Nora Anderson checked in at 67.

Prairie Central Quadrangular

FAIRBURY — Rylie Vaughan took medalist honors and Prairie Central had four of the top seven scores as the Hawks claimed a boys’ quadrangular match with Seneca, Coal City and Marquette at Indian Creek Country Club.

Vaughan shot 39 to pace the Hawks, who edged Seneca by two strokes. PCHS finished with 174 and the Irish came in at 176. Coal City put up 216 and Marquette came in with a 220.

Payton Dunahee, Ty Drach and Trey Bazzell each shot 45 to complete the scoring for the Hawks. Carson Friedman had a 46 and Teegan Quinn chalked up a 49.

Prairie Central’s JV squad tallied a 191 in winning its match. Isaiah Adams carded a 45 for the Hawks. Austin Friedman had a 46, Noah Nagel shot 48 and Jacob Davis had a 52. Brayden Sisco shot 54 and Wyatt Harms had a 57.