A long day now gives way to a long bye week as the Western Illinois football team limps into the off week 0-4 after Saturday’s 38-24 home loss to Tennessee Tech.

Western Illinois suffered another key injury to the offense as starting quarterback Connor Sampson was hurt early in the game, then did not return after halftime.

Back-up quarterback Kevin Johnson (10-14-2, three touchdowns, 159 yard) would try to lead a furious rally, but Western could not overcome the early deficit.

“To be honest I don’t know the full, we’re going to have to get X-Rays and see what the final verdict is,” Western Illinois coach Jared Elliott said of Samson. “It was serious enough that he couldn’t play so Kevin did a great job coming in for us, it’s next man up, we have a mature backup coming in for us, he has some experience and did a good job fighting us back in it.”

After Western Illinois’ first series, Tennessee Tech drove the ball to WIU’s side of midfield before the rains and lightning would come, delaying the game for close to two-and-a-half hours, forcing the teams back to the locker room to wait out the weather.

“It presents a lot of challenges, you have to find ways to keep guys locked in,” Elliott said. “It’s an emotional rollercoaster because you’re ready to play, then you have to calm yourself back down, then you get word you’re going to play again and you don’t. I thought our guys did a pretty good job of it, we did some walk-through stuff in the locker room to keep them mentally engaged in the game plan and what was ahead to make sure they were ready to go.

“It throws a wrinkle into it, but both teams have to deal with it.”

For players, the delay allowed the team to regroup after another slow start.

“I feel like we all stayed locked in, everyone was in the locker room talking about the plays we did run out there, what they were giving us and to try and build on that,” running back Clint Ratkovich (four receptions, 42 yards, 10 carries, 45 yards) said.

Tennessee Tech would take the lead at the five minute, 49 second mark of the first quarter as quarterback Bailey Fisher (23—37-2, two touchdowns, 314 yards) would hit Darri Stafford for a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Western would score in the second period after a Leatherneck drive stalled inside the Tennessee Tech five-yard line.

Nathan Ericsson’s 21-yard field goal early in the second quarter would make it 7-3.

Tennessee Tech would tack touchdown on late in the half, taking a 14-3 lead into intermission.

It was during the break Elliott decided to give the ball to Johnson to replace the injured Sampson.

“Connor went down the first quarter, will he go back in, I didn’t really know but at halftime we did a walk through and I ran some reps so I felt pretty comfortable,” Johnson said.

The Golden Eagles would score on their first two second-half possessions to take a 24-3 lead, forcing Western to open up the offense with Johnson.

The transfer would respond, throwing three touchdown passes, one to Jack Whyte from 23 yards out to make it 24-10, another to George Wahee from 18 yards out to cut the deficit to 31-17 and another to Dennis Houston for 31 yards to make it a one-score game, 31-24, with 8:11 left.

“I feel like Kev stepped right in and did his job, he was ready, he works his butt off in practice and knows what he’s doing,” Ratkovich said. “It sucks Connor went down, but it’s next man up mentality and I feel like Kevin went in and did a great job.”

Western’s defense though could never get that one last stop as Tennessee Tech answered on a Fisher 26-yard run to make it a two-score game once again, 38-24, with 4:47 left.

“This team fights, we fought last week, we fought this week, we’re not playing disciplined enough, we’re not playing aggressive enough, we’re not playing well enough,” Elliott said. “We know we have to get a lot of things cleaned up, but I keep telling the guys the fight in this team, the character in this team is not a concern of mine.”