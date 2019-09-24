It was an old NEC rivalry between the Tigers and the Aces. They had not played each since the Aces left the NEC.

The Tigers continued to strike first with a 28 yard pass from Foster to Quinn Miller for a Tigers touchdown. Carter Beard made the PAT giving Olney an early 7-0 lead.

However, the Aces woke up and crossed the end zone three times in the first quarter giving them a 21-7 lead at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter Mt. Carmel scored on a 51-yard run by Hadra, the PAT was good giving the Aces a 28-7 lead.

The Tigers not laying down continued to fight with Beard getting a safety at the 2:38 mark left in the first half.

Olney crossed the into the end zone on a 34-yard pass from Foster to Quinn Miller. The two point conversion failed and at the end of the first half, the Aces led the Tigers 28-15.

The Tigers came out for the second half and held the Aces scoreless in the third quarter, while Olney scrossed the end zone on an 8-yard pass from Foster to Jace Greenwood. The PAT was good by Beard and the Tigers trailed 28-22.

The Aces would score twice in the final quarter with a two-point conversion and a PAT kick that were both good giving the Aces a 43-22 win and Olney’s first loss of the season.

Scoring summary and offensive statistics courtesy of Justin Hatten: Scoring summary and offensive statistics from Olney's 43-22 loss to Mount Carmel at Riverview Stadium.

First quarter

O: (9:51) Quinn Miller (#12), 28-yd. pass from Kaleb Foster (#16) (Carter Beard kick good)

MC: (6:41) Zeke Hadra (#5), 3-yd. run (Rayce Loudermilk kick good)

MC: (5:54) Caleb Norrick (#20), 17-yd. interception return (Loudermilk kick fail)

MC: (1:04) Beau Stipp (#3), 61-yd. pass from Kaleb Applebey (#7) (Hadra run good)

Second quarter

MC: (10:07) Hadra, 51-yd. run (Loudermilk kick good)

O: (2:38) Beard (#11), safety

O: (:32) Miller, 34-yd. pass from Foster (Foster pass fail)

Third quarter

O: (:13) Jace Greenwood (#14), 8-yd. pass from Foster (Beard kick good)

Fourth quarter

MC: (4:52) Hadra, 3-yd. run (Applebey pass good)

MC: (1:44) Trevin Medina (#9), 79-yd. interception return (Loudermilk kick good)

Olney passing: Kaleb Foster, 13-34-294-3TD-2INT; Austin Nuttall, 1-2-(-6)

Olney rushing: Gavin Dorn, 21-82; Kaleb Foster, 13-79; Ronald Baskerville, 3-29; Austin Nuttall, 1-(-20)

Olney receiving: Quinn Miller, 5-79-2TD; Jace Greenwood, 4-131-1TD; Jayden Fleming, 3-49; Braedon Burgener, 2-29

Mount Carmel passing: Kaleb Applebey, 9-13-119-1TD

Mount Carmel rushing: Zeke Hadra, 29-252-3TD; Beau Stipp, 3-26; Kaleb Applebey, 8-10

Mount Carmel receiving: Beau Stipp, 4-80-1TD; Zeke Hadra, 2-17; Kyle Kline, 1-20; Satchel Patberg, 1-2; Zach Allen, 1-0

Other Scores in the LIC:

Casey-Westfield 21 at Flora 7

Lawrenceville 14 at Newton 28

Red Hill 22 at Paris 28

Marshall 20 at Robinson 14

Week 5-Schedule:

Olney at Marshall

Flora at Lawrenceville

Paris at Macomb

Robinson at Casey-Westfield

Newton at Red Hill

LIC Standings:

Paris 3-1 Conf. 3-1 Overall points 106-70

Olney 3-0 Conf. 3-1 Overall Points 123-71

Flora 3-1 Conf. 3-1 Overall Points 58-29

Casey-Westfield 2-2 Conf. 2-2 Overall Points 49-76

Marshall 2-1 Conf. 2-1 Overall Points 49-42

Newton 1-2 Conf. 2-2 Overall Points 83-69

Lawrenceville 1-3 Conf. 1-3 Overall Points 58-117

Robinson 1-2 Conf. 1-3 Overall Points 57-29

Red Hill 0-4 Conf. 0-4 Overall Points 36-128.