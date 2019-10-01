Prep girls' golf

Two strokes separated Prairie Central and Pontiac, but it was Central Catholic capturing an Illini Prairie Conference girls’ golf triangular at Indian Creek Golf Course Monday.

The Saints won the match with a 181. The host Hawks were next at 214 and Pontiac came in at 216 despite having the medalist.

Dani Grace Schrock was low shooter for the match with a 41 in pacing the Indians. Libby Larkin had a 56 with Aliya Leonard at 57 and Claire Nyie at 62.

Katelind Winterland paced Prairie Central with a 45. Ellaina Stadel came in at 54 and Ella Compton had a 56. Miah Bachtold checked in with a 59.

TVC Tourney

CRETE — Dwight had two players earn all-conference honors as they led the Trojans to a second-place finish in the TVC Conference girls’ golf tournament at Balmoral Woods Golf Course on Monday.

Dwight had a 419 to place second behind Beecher’s 364.

Kendahl Weller finished fifth individually with a 97 and and Isabelle Schultz came in seventh with her 102 for DTHS. Kelly Deterding just missed all-league with her 104 and Nora Anderson and Sophia Anderson each finished at 116. Darian Guyer had a 120.