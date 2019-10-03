The results for the 2019 Prairieland Boys Golf Tournament held Sept. 10 in Dahinda are as follows
1st place - Brimfield 351
2nd place - Illini West 364
3rd place - Knoxville 369
4th place - Havana 370
5th place - Rushville-Industry 401
6th place - Elmwood 404
7th place - North Fulton 486
All-Conference
Jeremy Ott, Brimfield, 69 - Medalist
Jackson Murphy, Illini West, 73
Ty Fornoff, Havana, 75
Cole Hopping, R-I/VIT, 76
Lucas Daniel, Brimfield, 87
Titus Cramer, Knoxville, 91
Charlie Wake, Elmwood, 91
Brady Robertson, Illini West, 91
Kyle Hoffman, Brimfield, 92
Justin Betz, Knoxville, 92
Anthony Faulkner, Elmwood, 92