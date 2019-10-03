The Freshmen Lady Giants lost to Metamora 25-9, 25-12.
The Freshmen Lady Giants lost to Metamora 25-9, 25-12.
Stats are:
Kelsie Reneau — 2 kills, 1 block
Chole Bartlett — 1 block
Abby Spencer — 3 assists, 3 digs
Abby Wittmer — 4 aces
