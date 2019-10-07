Kewanee’s Crew in White won its inaugural Boiler Invitational on Saturday on a Baker Park Golf Course that played long because of spongy fairways and a blustery wind.

Conditions were not ideal, but not entirely daunting for early October. Yet it served to prepare golfers for the Class 1A regional that will be played there Thursday.

The course should dry out by then, as the next few days are expected to be clear with highs in the 60s. But Thursday’s forecast does include a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and a high of 71.

There was enough chill in the air that two members of the Crew in White — Natalie Yepsen and Mya Mirocha — donned their black jackets. Riley Hansen shed her jacket early and Aspen Schwickerath played in her white polo.

Kewanee had a 366 team score. St. Bede was second at 418 and Rockford Christian third at 453.

Individually, Kewanee captured the top three spots.

Riley Hansen had a 34 on the front nine and a 38 on the back for a 72. She was strong at the outset, shooting the first three holes for par and getting a birdie on 4. She was 1 under par at the break. She had a 5 on the par 3 No. 15, but wasn’t the only one to struggle there. In her group, Rockford Christian’s Emily Kneller also had a 5 and St. Bede’s Ally Mendoza had a 7.

Yepsen shot 41 and 47 for an 85. Mirocha tied for third with 41 and 47 for 88. Schwickerath had a 66 and 55 for 121.

Rockford Christian’s Emily Kneller tied for third at 88. St. Bede’s Payge Pyszka had a 97 and Mady Schutte of Illini Bluffs a 100.

St. Bede had the next three spots, a 105 by Ally Mendoza and 109s by Andi Cattani and Alyssa Heitz.

Mid-County’s Faith Erlacher shot a 111 to round out the top 10.

Bureau Valley’s top finisher was Paige Twidell at 113.