Dwight football from Friday

Homecoming at Oughton Athletic Field gave the the Dwight Trojans their first win of the season, a 52-28 victory over Momence last Friday night.

A tough early schedule saw coach Luke Standiford’s squad face three currently undefeated teams in their first five weeks. While that crucible may have doomed the Trojans’ chances for a playoff spot it may have forged their identity for an easier stretch of the schedule.

Momence entered with only one win while giving up more than 35 points per game while Dwight had shown signs of life in their losses to Clifton and Watseka.

Carson Crouch started the evening by returning the opening kickoff 32 yards to give the Trojans the ball on their 40 yard line. He followed that with a 23-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, which was a sign of things to come.

Dwight was able to sustain blocks and get runners into open space despite consistent blitzing by the defense. Daniel Gutierrez would finish the drive with a 6-yard touchdown. Sam Edwards converted the PAT kick to put Dwight up 7-0 at 10:08 in the first period.

Momence was forced to punt and Dwight put together a 65-yard drive that died on a fourth-and-goal pass attempt by Crouch that fell incomplete. Momence immediately fumbled the ball back to Dwight and Crouch scored at 2:28 in the quarter on a 4-yard run. Edwards was unable to convert the PAT kick, leaving it at 13-0.

The Trojan defense forced a three-and-out and Crouch engineered a 40-yard drive capped by an 11-yard scoring run at 10:41 in the second. The PAT kick sailed wide right to leave the score 19-0.

A Momence miscue on the kickoff saw two returners run into each other trying to catch the kick. The ball bounced off them and was covered by Jack Gallet at the 26 yard line. Crouch punched in his second 11-yard TD run at the 8:20 mark to stretch the lead to 26-0.

Momence got on the board with 42 seconds left in the half on a 27-yard pass from Jhett Anderson to Grant Laney. Anderson was unable to convert on his two-point run. On the kickoff, Crouch returned the ball 39 yards and a late hit by Momence moved Dwight to the Redskins' 39.

Standiford decided to crack open the trick playbook. Crouch gave the ball to Gutierrez on a jet sweep and he flipped the ball to Bergstrom on a reverse. As the defense recovered, Bergstrom lofted a pass to Crouch, who had snuck behind the cornerback and safety. The 21-yard scoring play came with just 2.6 seconds left in the half.

“That was a designed play that we had been working on,” commented Standiford. “We knew that they would be playing man coverage and as long as they didn’t blitz off the edge it would work out.”

A missed PAT sent the teams to the locker room with Dwight rolling, 31-6.

The third quarter belonged to the Trojans. Crouch would return the scoring favor to Bergstrom, hitting him with a 51-yard scoring pass at the 5:30 mark. Crouch converted the two-point run. The tandem finished with identical rushing totals of 109 yards.

Gutierrez, who had 98 yards on 8 carries picked up his second touchdown of the night on a well-blocked counter play that went 21 yards at 3:03. A failed PAT kick left the Trojans shy of the magic 40-point lead at 45-6.

Momence showed signs of life during a mostly mop-up fourth quarter. TyShaun Watkins scored on a 5-yard run early in the quarter. Dawson Petkunas had a 2-yard plunge and Jackson Franc had a 30-yard score late.

Wilton Jackman had Dwight’s sole score of the fourth on a 5-yard run. His 15 carries on the night netted him 92 yards.

“A lot of teams would have folded the cards and called it quits after starting 0-5,” Standiford said. “This team continues to come in week in and week out and prepare for each game. I’m just proud of them for that. They’ve got the right mindset for the rest of the season.”

The team’s 415 rushing yard on 49 carries for the night back that assertion.

The Trojans travel to Gilman to play the Iroquois West Raiders, who fell to Momence 19-13 in Week 4.