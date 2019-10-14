The Ingersoll Cross Country teams participated in the IESA Sectionals on Saturday at Schuy-Rush Park in Rushville.

RUSHVILLE — The Ingersoll Cross Country teams participated in the IESA Sectionals on Saturday at Schuy-Rush Park in Rushville.

It was a chilly 42 degrees at race time but it panned out well for the Lady Giants. They placed third overall qualifying them for the State Championship this weekend. Aliana Lawson ran her personal best of the season with a 13:10 (6:35 per mile pace) earning her the silver medal. Riley Mendenhall of Williamsville was the champion with a time of 12:58. Williamsville earned the girls championship and Athens placed second.

The boys team wasn’t quite as fortunate as they placed 9th out of 14 teams. For the boys, Derek Spiva was Canton’s lead runner placing 21st with his personal best time of 13:04. Jack Willenborg of Pleasant Plains won overall with an admirable time of 11:09 beating out favored Tedros Berhorst of Quincy St. Peter (11:18). Quincy St. Peter won the boys division followed by Petersburg PORTA second, and Farmington Central third.

Canton Coach Brenda Shawgo comments, “It was a great morning for running and I was very pleased with (Saturday’s) performances. We had eight athletes run their personal best and that’s all a coach can ask for. I told them to go out there and finish the race with no regrets. For the girls I stressed to them that it could come down to mere points to qualify for State but I had faith in them as they have been working very hard for this moment. I was really hoping to get the boys qualified but it just wasn’t in the cards for them. I was very impressed though with five of them running their best times. We have a very young team and next year will be much better for them.”

The IESA Girls 2A State Championship will be Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at Maxwell Park in Normal.

Canton Girls Results:

2 - Aliana Lawson, 13:10.5

14 - Ella Bruketta, 13:51.1

24 - Aneliese Hodges, 14:19.5

32 - Ella Demler, 14:41.1

35 - Olivia Knowles, 14:44.0

40 - Marlee Miller, 14:56.0

49 - Kiera Raker, 15:20.3

Canton Boys Results:

21 - Derek Spiva, 13:04.2

29 - Will Phillips, 13:12.1

40 - Noah Buhl, 13:32.7

59 - Jack Jochums, 14:24.6

62 - Kash Vanhouten, 14:36.1

63 - Dylan Renick, 14:36.5

70 - Brody Braden, 14:55.1