Senior Night for Pontiac Indians

Without getting fancy, Pontiac head coach Alan Kuchefski could not have scripted a better game plan for his Indians to follow on Senior Night. It based on making things work as they should.

Seven seniors were recognized before the game and six of them were able to play and provide significant help in leading the Indians to a 40-18 victory over St. Thomas More in an Illini Prairie Conference contest at Williamson Field Friday night.

The one who did not play was in street clothes as an injured Ryan Weir strolled the sidelines supporting his teammates.

However, the others contributed quite nicely on the field.

From a statistical standpoint, Cobi Parra was the leading senior with 201 rushing yards and a touchdown. Justin Grieff ripped some big gains, too, as he gained 128 yards and scored twice.

“Justin got in the end zone a couple of times, Cobi finally got in. With all those yards, it would have been a shame if he didn't get in,” Kuchefski said of his senior running backs. “I was glad he was able to get in.”

Grieff scored the first Pontiac points on a two-yard blast with 8:02 left in the first quarter. It capped a 54-yard drive that included a Wyatt Griffith-to-Grieff pass play for 19 yards and a Griffith-to-Kodi Davis that covered 34 yards on the play before the TD.

The conversion kick failed but PTHS had the lead and was not going to give it up.

Parra came up with an interception on St. Thomas More's first play from scrimmage on the next possession. This set up what turned out to be a time-consuming drive that covered just 29 yards. It took nine plays, plus two that didn't count due to penalties, and took nearly four minutes off the clock.

It was Grieff scoring on another two-yard charge with 3:56 to go in the opening period. Parra ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.

The Indians were able to keep the lead despite St. Thomas More doing some saber rattling in cutting the margin to 14-12 with 6:18 left in the first half.

The Indians answered the Sabers' second score with 53-yard drive that took six plays. Griffith hit Davis down the seam for a 32-yard score to cap the dive and make it 20-12.

PTHS scored one more time before the half ended for a 27-12 halftime advantage.

Starting at the St. Thomas More 41, the Indians drove the distance in three plays and just 46 seconds. After a three-yard loss on the first play, Parra raced 36 yards on the next to set up an 11-yard Griffith-to-Davis touchdown pass. Brady Monahan, who was sidelined for the most part with a foot injury, booted the conversion for what became the half lead.

Grieff and Parra were putting up the numbers, and put up even bigger numbers in the second half. But it was a collective effort for the Indians on a night where the seniors were the leaders, even if the stat sheet is unable to tell the entire story.

One player that stood out was Skyler Gibson, who seemed to be around the ball all night, including taking the game's opening kickoff.

“He had a tough assignment at times, he did well,” Kuchefski said of Gibson. “All of those guys got in and played significant minutes.”

The other seniors who contributed on the field were captains Parra, Grieff, Steven Lewis and Peyton Cramer, and Gibson and Mario Ubozhenko.

Aaron Adcock, a tight end and sometimes fullback, was pressed into duty on the offensive line and played well despite being outsized. He also made some plays on defense, including recovering a fumble that stopped the Sabers' first drive of the second half.

The Sabers drove deep into Pontiac territory on their next possession, but Gibson broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down and the Indians took over at their own three yard line.

It took all of four plays and 1:28 off the clock to cover the 97-yard distance and get another touchdown on the board. Grieff ripped off 20 yards on the first play and Parra bolted 48 yards on the next.

Parra got stuffed for a three-yard loss on the third play, but Grieff shot through the middle and raced 32 yards for the score and a 33-12 lead with 3:33 to go in the third period.

Pontiac's final tally came on a three-yard run by Parra with 5:32 to go in the game. It was the seventh straight run by Parra on the 8-play drive. Monahan added the conversion for a 40-12 lead.

“I like how we were finally executing offensively, we found some stuff that was working for us and we took of advantage on the weak side,” Kuchefski said. “We run our trap strong, so that trap play was good for us, the power-play weak was good for us, the counter weak was good for us.”

St. Thomas More got its touchdowns on a 26-yard pass play from Jason brown to Dawson Magrini in the first quarter, a Brown-to-Eivory Shellman 6-yard pass play in the second and a Brown-to-Justen Green play that covered 25-yards and was highlighted by an aggressive run by Green to get into the end zone with 2:32 to go in the game.

Pontiac (2-6) finished with 446 yards from scrimmage with Parra's 201 rushing and Grieff's 128 rushing and 19 receiving yards leading the way. Griffith was 6 of 13 passing for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Davis had three catches for 77 yards and the two TDs.

St. Thomas More (1-7) had 248 yards of offense, but 219 came on 18 of 39 passing by Brown.

Pontiac will look to end the season on a winning streak as it heads to Rantoul next week.