The Canton Little Giant Sophomore football team dropped to 4-4 on the year with a 32-22 loss to Dunlap Monday night.

Offensively, Trae Cox was Canton’s leading rusher with 114 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Nick Oldfield had 15 rushes for 101 yards. Oldfield was 5-13 passing for 47 yards. Turner Plumer contributed with three catches for 33 yards.

Defensively, Trevor Putman was Canton’s leading tackler with 10 tackles. Jake Miller recovered a fumble while Turner Plumer had an interception.

The sophomore team will conclude their season next Monday at Metamora.