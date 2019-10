The Canton Lady Giants varsity volleyball team lost to Dunlap Tuesday night 25-12, 25-14.

Their overall record is now 6-24 while conference play is 1-12.

STATS

Digs: Grace Mayall, 6

Blocks: Cassidy Williams, 3

Kills: Cassidy Williams, 2; Devlin Dennis, 2