ONEIDA — The Mid-County Cougars hung with visiting Mercer County for a half Friday night.

But after the teams battled to a 12-12 halftime tie, the Golden Eagles scored on the first play of the second half, and went on to notch a 40-12 win.

Mercer County opened the scoring early in the first quarter on a nine-yard run by Tyler Bridgford. But the Cougars answered on their next possession.

Starting at their 35, the Cougars started with a run by Harrison Wight to Mercer County’s 33. Four plays later, Nathan Whitman ran it in from the quarterback position from the 2 to even the score at 6-6.

Mercer County answered with a 15-play touchdown drive, including converting a fourth-and-1 at Mid-County’s 11-yard line. Seth Speaker ran it in from the 6 to make it 12-6 Mercer County.

But again, Mid-County responded with a nine-play drive that started at their 46. Whitman ran it in again to tie it at 12.

But when the third quarter opened, Mercer County started at midfield. On their first play, Speakman took the ball on an end-around and ran all the way to the end zone.

After forcing a Mid-County punt on their first possession of the half, Mercer County put together an eight-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a two-yard TD run by Braden Williams.

Just before the end of the third quarter the Golden Eagles expanded their lead to 32-12 on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Lucas to Matthew Gray.

Mercer County rounded out the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run by Raven Gutierrez early in the fourth quarter.

Mid-County ended the season with a 2-7 record, while Mid-County finished 6-3, heading into a playoff game hosting Chicago Christian.