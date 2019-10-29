With so many players back, the Western Illinois women’s basketball team feels like it is ready to return to the top of the Summit League standings.

The team returns four starters from last year’s team, and with so many back, team chemistry is at a high.

“It’s a huge advantage, we went through a lot Last year, but we grew so much as a team,” guard Olivia Kaufmann said. “Our chemistry's way better, if Danni (Nichols) drives baseline, I know to cut, I know what type of player she is and what she does.

“We’re so much more experienced, all the practice, games and playing together, we’re really starting to gel.”

And while the group is growing, with regular season games a week away, there is still much to do.

“We’ve gelled a lot, but we have so much more chemistry to build,” Nichols said.

Chemistry, depth and talent get tested right away as Western opens with a difficult schedule.

WIU opens at Missouri on November 5, then after games against Culver-Stockton and Illinois-Springfield, the Leathernecks host Indiana State and travel to Purdue.

Last year, Western Illinois showed its inexperience, starting the regular season 1-6.

With so much back, Gravina hopes his squad can get off to a better start and use it to a springboard into the rest of the nonconference and into the Summit League at the end of December.

“We'll play better those first games, I do not expect us to have a disastrous wheels fall off the wagon start like last year,” Gravina said. “The competition, especially going to Mizzou and Purdue will be tough but we have a little more balance mixed into that schedule. What I'm really interested in is when we get into the meat of the schedule and we have those 50-50 games against pretty good teams, Illinois State and Bradley, Indiana State, teams like that will separate whether we're a 17-plus win team or a 14-win team.”

Gravina also hopes the experience will be seen in the play of the team at both the offensive and defensive ends.

With a funky motion offense and match-up zone defense, the Leatherneck leader knows that time, patience and repetition are required.

“It takes some time, that was the big thing last year,” Gravina said. “It takes some time at practice and then it's like you have to start over a little in games because playing against other people, they're doing other things, but I think we'll make that transition quicker because of our veterans, that group will come in and have to learn as they go, but it's easier to do when you have people with experience.”