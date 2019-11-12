The Canton 8th grade girls won both their games Saturday.

After losing to Havana two weeks ago, the Lady Giants won 36-30.

Jena Goforth led Canton with 14 points and 4 steals.

Ella Goforth added 11 points.

Rachel Parry had a team high 9 rebounds and 5 points.

Emma Hamm added 6 points and 5 rebounds.

Ava Wenger had 4 assists.

In the second game, Canton beat Rochester 42-36.

Jena Goforth led Cantin with 21 points and 6 steals.

Ava Wenger added 6 points and 6 steals. Ella Goforth had a team high 8 rebounds and 6 points.

Rachel Parry added 7 rebounds and 6 points.

Also contributing were Trinity Rilea with 2 points and Emma Hamm with 1 point and 3 assists.

Canton continued play Monday at Pekin.