Tuesday night the Canton 7th grade girls basketball team beat Midwest Central 52-9.

Canton had the lead 36-7 at halftime.

Allison Wheeler was the leading scorer with 15 points.

Wheeler also had 4 rebounds and 4 steals.

Delanie Cain scored 10 points and had 9 rebounds.

Milly Oswald had 8 points and 3 steals.

Natalie Downing scored 6 points, had 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Ella Demler scored 5 points, had 8 assists, and 3 steals.

Avery Pigg had 4 points.

Brooklyn Dennis had 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Geneva Mitchell had 2 points.

Canton returns to action on Thursday against Brimfield.